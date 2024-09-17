CBD Life Sciences, Inc. Unveils Groundbreaking Nutritional Supplement Infused With Mushroom Extracts, Set to Drive Revenue and Revolutionize Wellness

Projected to increase company revenue by 20% in the first year, capitalizing on the booming $18 billion wellness market.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2024 / CBD Life Sciences, Inc. (CBDL), an innovative leader in the CBD wellness industry, is set to launch a cutting-edge nutritional supplement powder designed to harness the powerful health benefits of natural ingredients. This new supplement contains a proprietary blend of reishi mushroom extract, lion's mane mushroom extract, and ashwagandha root extract, offering an integrated approach to wellness by reducing stress, supporting brain health, and enhancing the immune system.

Recent studies highlight the effectiveness of reishi extract, not only in boosting the immune system but also in slowing or stopping tumor growth, a feature that positions this product as an essential addition to the wellness market. The blend of lion's mane extract and ashwagandha root provides additional cognitive support and anti-inflammatory benefits, making it an all-around solution for physical and mental well-being.

Unrivaled Benefits of Key Ingredients:

Reishi Mushroom Extract: Renowned for its immune-boosting and anti-cancer properties, research suggests it can slow tumor growth, making it one of the most potent natural supplements available today.

Lion's Mane Mushroom Extract: Known for supporting brain health, lion's mane helps to enhance cognitive function and promote nerve regeneration, ideal for those seeking long-term mental clarity.

Ashwagandha Root Extract: Widely celebrated for reducing stress and its anti-inflammatory effects, ashwagandha contributes to overall mental health and physical recovery.

Revenue Projections & Market Potential

With the global supplement market experiencing rapid growth, the introduction of this new product is projected to significantly boost CBD Life Sciences, Inc.'s annual revenue. Analysts expect the market for mushroom-infused supplements to reach $18 billion by 2028, and with the unique blend of ingredients in this product, CBD Life Sciences, Inc. is poised to capture a substantial portion of that market. This launch is expected to drive a revenue increase of 20% within the first year, positioning the company at the forefront of the wellness supplement industry.

A Vision for the Future

Lisa Nelson, President and CEO of CBD Life Sciences, Inc., stated, "We are incredibly excited to bring this innovative product to the market. With the growing demand for natural, scientifically backed health solutions, we believe this supplement will be a game-changer, not only for our company but for the health-conscious consumers we serve."

About CBD Life Sciences, Inc.

The CBD Vault Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CBD Life Sciences Inc. The CBD Vault has developed and is retailing/wholesale a full line of cannabidiol based & organic products including, Delta 8 & 10 Gummy's, Full Spectrum Tinctures & Gummy's, Pain Cream, Roll-on's, Salve, Full Pet Line, Pre-Rolls, Full Line of Spa Products, Sleep & Anxiety Edibles. The CBD Vault's products can be viewed and purchased on the Company's website www.thecbdvault.com.

Contact Information

Lisa Nelson

CEO

cbdvaultaz@gmail.com

4802091720

