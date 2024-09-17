MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. ("MACOM"), a leading supplier of semiconductor products, will display its latest advancements in RF, microwave, millimeter wave products, along with its comprehensive foundry services at Booth #402 at the European Microwave Week (EuMW) in Paris, France from September 24 to 26, 2024.

MACOM will present six technology demonstrations at the show, highlighting its diverse product offering, including Diodes, RF Power, MMICs and Linear Modules and Subsystems. The booth will also feature the newest additions to MACOM's extensive portfolio, including products from the MACOM European Semiconductor Center (MESC) located in Limeil-Brevannes, France and also spotlight MACOM's expanded foundry services. Attendees will have the chance to interact with MACOM's expert teams in design engineering, product management and applications engineering, who will offer detailed insights into the advantages of MACOM's solutions.

EuMW2024 demonstrations will include:

MACOM Foundry Services: Recognized globally for its expertise in GaAs and GaN MMIC technologies, MACOM offers a wide range of process technologies, custom packaging and testing. These services span from initial concept to full-scale production. MACOM will display its extensive wafer design and manufacturing capabilities, including those offered by MESC.

Integrated Filter Technology/Switched Filter Bank: This demonstration showcases MACOM's ability to combine various filter technologies with other components, such as RF switches, to create versatile switchable filter banks. It will feature bulk acoustic wave (BAW), GaAs and laminate filters, demonstrating each technology's strengths and MACOM's integration capabilities.

mHEMT Low Noise Amplifier (LNA) 70 nm (E-Band): Leveraging MACOM's short gate-length, ultra-low-noise, metamorphic HEMT process, MACOM has developed a LNA covering the complete 71 86 GHz E-Band. This LNA exhibits 25 dB of flat gain response with 2.5 dB Noise Figure (NF).

Broadband High Power Limiter: With an operating frequency range of 2 to 18 GHz and peak power handling up to 1 kW, this RF Limiter provides excellent frequency response and insertion loss performance, ideal for receiver protection and radar applications in shipboard and airborne platforms.

250 W 2.4 to 2.5 GHz High Power GaN Pallet: This two-stage GaN Amplifier Pallet is designed for Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) applications and represents a turnkey solution featuring an efficient microwave CW transistor in a cost-effective plastic package.

C-Band 100 W GaN-on-SiC Power Amplifier with 57% Power Added Efficiency (PAE): Combining high gain and efficiency, this compact GaN Power Amplifier is ideal for pulsed power applications within a small footprint (7 x 7 mm). It features MACOM's XP1044 driver amplifier and MACP-011113 surface mount directional coupler.

GaN-on-Si MMIC LNA with Fast Recovery Time: Utilizing MACOM's proprietary 100 nm GaN-on-Si technology, these LNAs offer exceptional ruggedness, low noise figures and rapid recovery times, making them ideal for radar and electronic warfare applications.

Space and Hi-Rel Products: MACOM will also showcase a variety of space and high reliability (Hi-Rel) components for free space optics (FSO) systems, including lasers, laser drivers, various photodiodes and transimpedance amplifiers (TIAs), along with RF-over-fiber analog photonic subsystems used in high performance satellite communication applications.

MACOM Presentations During EuMW2024:

Topic: "INDUSTRIAL KEYNOTE: EuMIC01-1 Differentiated Technologies Enabling Next Generation Radar and Communications Systems"

Presenter: Charles Edoua Kacou, Senior Manager, Product Marketing

Date: Monday, September 23 at 8:30 in Room E01

Topic: "EuMIC-17-1 A Novel Stability Margin for Transfer Functions"

Presenter: Dr. Thomas Winslow, Distinguished Fellow

Date: Monday, September 23 at 16:10 in Room E06

Topic: "Foundry Session: How Do You See the Needs and Demands for Foundries Developing and How Do You Plan to Meet Them?"

Presenter: Sébastien Garcia, Director, Product Marketing

Date: Tuesday, September 24 at 17:00 in Auditorium N01

Show Information:

Paris Expo Porte De Versailles

Tuesday, September 24: 9:30 18:00?

Wednesday, September 25: 9:30 17:30

Thursday, September 26: 9:30 16:30

For more information about EuMW2024, visit eumweek.com.

About MACOM

MACOM designs and manufactures high-performance semiconductor products for the Telecommunications, Industrial and Defense, and Data Center industries. MACOM services over 6,000 customers annually with a broad product portfolio that incorporates RF, Microwave, Analog and Mixed Signal and Optical semiconductor technologies. MACOM has achieved certification to the IATF16949 automotive standard, the AS9100D aerospace standard, the ISO9001 international quality standard and the ISO14001 environmental management standard. MACOM operates facilities across the United States, Europe, Asia and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit www.macom.com.

