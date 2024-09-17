AleaSoft Energy Forecasting says lower demand and gas prices, combined with higher wind and solar output, pushed electricity prices down across Europe last week. France, Italy, and Spain also set daily solar production records for September. Weekly electricity prices dropped in all major European markets last week, according to analysis by AleaSoft Energy Forecasting. Electricity prices fell across the Belgian, British, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Nordic, Portuguese and Spanish markets compared to the week prior. The Dutch market registered the smallest percentage price decline at 16%, while ...

