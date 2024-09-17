Trans Canada Gold Corp. Places Second Successfully Drilled Multilateral Heavy Oil Well on Production Near Lloydminster, Alberta

Trans Canada Gold Corp. (TSX-V:TTG)(OTCQB:TTGXF) ("Trans Canada" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has successfully placed the second newly drilled multilateral well on production. The second multilateral well was just successfully drilled in August and September and all legs were successfully drilled in the GP reservoir. The Operator has finished battery construction and successfully completed the well. The well started production on September 7th and is currently recovering drilling fluid with increased oil recovery percentage. The Company encountered oil in the GP reservoir target zones of interest and oil production rates will be released shortly once production has stabilized. The Company has an 18.75% interest in the well and Area of Mutual Interest (AMI). Croverro Energy Ltd., under the terms of the agreement, is the Operator.





Second Multilateral Well Placed on Production: Trans Canada Gold has successfully placed its second drilled multilateral well in the GP reservoir on production as of September 7th, 2024. The well is currently recovering drilling fluid with increasing oil recovery. Oil production rates will be released once the well stabilizes.

The Company has acquired additional lands inside the Area of Mutual Interest ("AMI"), which will allow additional opportunity for multilateral wells. The lands are contiguous with our existing lands. The newly acquired lands, together combined with our existing lands have the oil resource potential in both the Sparky and GP producing zones.

Commented President & CEO Tim Coupland, "We have now successfully drilled our second multilateral well, showcasing both drilling and production expertise in both the Sparky and GP reservoir sands in Lloydminster area. We will be releasing the new well's daily production rates shortly once the rates have been established and stabilized. The Croverro Team has again demonstrated proficiency and efficiency of an experienced oil and gas technical team that has consistent, proven oil production success with multi-lateral wells under their supervision and operation."

The Company is a discovery focused Oil & Gas Resource Development and Mineral Exploration Company that is currently focused on developing and drilling its' production of conventional heavy oil exploration properties, increasing production capabilities, and increasing future oil production revenues through responsible exploration. The Company identifies, acquires and finances with its working interest partners, the ongoing development of oil and gas assets primarily situated in Alberta Canada. The Company has qualified Senior exploration management and Geological teams of professionals, seasoned in exploration production, field exploration and drilling. The Company currently works with Croverro Energy Ltd., who has demonstrated proficiency, expected of an experienced oil and gas technical team that has proven oil production, and revenue success with large multi-lateral wells currently under their supervision. The Company has the necessary manpower in place to develop its natural resource properties and manage its production properties. The Company is committed to minimizing risk through selective property acquisitions, and responsible exploration drilling, and maximizing long term petroleum and natural gas resource assets.

