Zoe Financial: The Zoe Wealth Platform: Recognized for Driving Growth for Financial Advisory Firms

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2024 / Zoe Financial, known for its wealth platform for RIAs to outsource middle and back office functions, was recently announced as a finalist for the 2024 ThinkAdvisor Luminaries Awards. The platform was selected as a finalist under the categories of Financial Advisory Support and RIA Support Platform Providers.









"We trust that the platform we've built and the service we deliver are what advisory firms need to unlock their growth potential. We enable RIAs to deliver an exceptional client experience while optimizing their resources," said Andres Garcia-Amaya, CFA, Zoe's Founder & CEO, a finalist for the TAMPs Executive of the Year at the 2024 ThinkAdvisor Luminaries Awards.

About The Zoe Wealth Platform

The Zoe Wealth Platform transforms how firms grow their practices and deliver value to clients. Built with clients' and advisors' needs in mind, the platform provides streamlined solutions to make wealth management processes more efficient.Zoe allows RIAs to focus on building long-term client relationships to drive business growth by optimizing resources and outsourcing key tasks. In addition to connecting advisors with qualified clients, Zoe enables sustainable growth without increasing their internal operational burden.

Zoe Wealth Platform Features

Through Zoe's wealth platform, RIAs can outsource operational and trading functions, enabling advisors to focus on what matters most-advising their clients. The white-labeled platform allows firms to customize the interface while leveraging Zoe's features, including:

Digital Account Opening & Funding: Onboard clients and open accounts in minutes, eliminating traditional paperwork and reducing onboarding time from several weeks to a few minutes.

Streamlined Portfolio Management : Manage accounts with automated rebalancing features, ensuring client accounts stay on track while saving advisors time.

Commission-Free Fractional Trading : The platform offers commission-free fractional trading on U.S.-listed securities and mutual funds using Apex Clearing & Custody.

Modern Client Dashboard: User-friendly client dashboard enabling frictionless account opening, funding, and performance tracking.

Concierge Team: Dedicated support for clients and advisors, including onboarding clients, processing account applications, and assisting in account transfers.

"As the advisory industry continues to evolve, we allow financial advisors to specialize in providing advice by outsourcing operational functions, allowing them to thrive in an increasingly competitive landscape. Our platform focuses on giving RIAs what they need most: growth, efficiency, and the ability to provide exceptional service," Garcia-Amaya added.

Request a demo at https://zoefin.com/wealth-platform/.

About Zoe Financial

Zoe aims to help grow and protect wealth through exceptional client experience and innovative technology for independent RIAs and individuals. Through Zoe's platform, individuals can connect with vetted fiduciary financial advisors across the U.S. based on their unique financial situation. Zoe's platform brings account opening, funding, automated rebalancing, and commission-free fractional trading into one cohesive advisory experience. For more information, visit zoefin.com.

Disclosure:The 2024 ThinkAdvisor Luminaries Awards recognize outstanding companies, individuals, and initiatives that drive financial advisors' success and growth while serving clients' best interests. Zoe Financial didn't compensate ThinkAdvisor to be included as a finalist. For more information, visit https://event.thinkadvisor.com/luminaries-awards/class-of-2024.

Contact Information

Carolina Padilla

Marketing Manager

marketing@zoefin.com

(213) 325-6697

SOURCE: Zoe Financial

View the original press release on newswire.com.