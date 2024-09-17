MGO Global's Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer, Virginia Hilfiger, to Speak at Upcoming Rarely Heard Voices Ninth Annual Global Leaders' Gathering

MIAMI, FL and LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2024 / MGO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MGOL), a digitally-native, lifestyle brand portfolio company, ("MGO," "MGO Global" or the "Company"), today announced that the Company's Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer, Virginia Hilfiger, has been invited to be a featured speaker at the Rarely Heard Voices Ninth Annual Global Leaders' Gathering to be held in London on September 24, 2024.

This exclusive, annual event brings together one hundred retail leaders who engage in and are inspired by riveting discussions focused on key market dynamics, disruptive technologies and innovative ideas helping to progressively shape the future of the global retail industry. Hosted by Rarely Heard Voices, a world leading retail brand advisory, networking and market research firm, the Global Leaders' Gathering is an invitation-only, one-day experience that enables its guests to meet in a strictly private and secure environment with other retail professionals, where they are free to openly discuss industry and business ideas, concerns and opportunities.

In her featured address to attendees, Hilfiger will be sharing the stage with Danny Pippin, Chief Operating Officer of Couture Technologies, an international apparel technology company based in Tennessee that received grant funding from the National Science Foundation early on in the development of its novel technology suite. Hilfiger and Pippin will focus their conversation on how the application of next generation ecommerce technologies and execution of climate-focused, business decision-making can and should drive real, enduring and quantifiable sustainability in the fashion industry.

"I feel very honored to again be invited by Rarely Heard Voices to speak at one of its coveted industry events where retail executives from all over the world converge to connect and share. I'm especially excited about having the opportunity to present alongside Danny to talk about our shared passion for environmental sustainability and the roles and responsibilities that are incumbent on the fashion industry to actively embrace so that we are indeed a part of a global solution and not an exasperator of the planet's environmental challenges," stated Hilfiger.

According to Couture Technologies CEO, Deanna Meador, "Events like this one provide important opportunities and space for today's apparel leaders to have authentic conversations. It is in these spaces and through this kind of open dialogue that novel strategies, technologies and approaches to truly move the needle on the industry's most pressing challenges can happen quickly, Ginny and Danny have extensive and diverse experiences from their combined six decades in the apparel industry that I am confident will spur a rich discussion."

About MGO Global Inc.

MGO Global is actively engaged in building a portfolio of independent, digitally native, lifestyle brands, which are unique and differentiated, yet all defined by distinctive, high-quality products and a shared commitment to delivering high-touch customer experiences across its ecommerce and wholesale channels. MGO is currently comprised of two business units: Americana Liberty, which markets a growing, high-end line of thoughtfully curated home and outdoor products, including Stand Flagpoles; and MGO Digital, which leverages data analytics, advanced technology-enabled marketing and our leadership's industry relationships and expertise to identify, incubate and introduce to market new, authentic lifestyle brand concepts. For more information on MGO, please visit www.mgoglobalinc.com.

