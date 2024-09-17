Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
17.09.2024 14:50 Uhr
SEE Australia Earns 2024 Worldstar Global Packaging GOLD Award for Sustainability for CRYOVAC Brand Darfresh Rollstock

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2024 / SEE

Proud of our Australia team, who received the 2024 Worldstar Global Packaging GOLD Award for sustainability for CRYOVAC® brand Darfresh® Rollstock!

In this partnership with JBS Australia, we've reduced packaging usage and addressed packaging to landfill by developing recyclable alternatives, all without compromising our packaging performance.

https://lnkd.in/gdUNBHge

About SEE
Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE), is a leading global provider of packaging solutions that integrate sustainable, high-performance materials, automation, equipment and services. SEE designs, manufactures and delivers packaging solutions that preserve food, protect goods and automate packaging processes. We deliver our packaging solutions to an array of end markets including fresh proteins, foods, fluids and liquids, medical and life science, e-commerce retail, logistics and omnichannel fulfillment operations, and industrials. Our globally recognized solution brands include CRYOVAC ® food packaging, LIQUIBOX ® liquids systems, SEALED AIR ® protective packaging, AUTOBAG ® brand automated packaging systems, and BUBBLE WRAP ® brand packaging. In 2023, SEE generated $5.5 billion in sales and has approximately 17,000 employees who serve customers in 115 countries/territories.

View Original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from SEE on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: SEE
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/see
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SEE



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
