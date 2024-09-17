Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2024) - Aeternum (aeternuminc.com), a game-changing newcomer in the B2B events domain, officially unveils its operations today in UAE & India with a mission to uplift future-tech leaders and carve out a niche in the evolving business landscape of emerging technologies. Aeternum, meaning "eternal", reflects the company's dedication to fostering lasting connections through its thoughtfully designed B2B event platforms.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8840/223594_549dba75845c8833_001full.jpg

Aeternum addresses a crucial need in the market for events that are relationship-defining. They believe that the success of any business lies at the epicenter of relationships between businesses, and the desire to maintain that over a period of time. To facilitate this platform that creates and sustains long-term relationships, Aeternum plans to gather early adopters & pioneers of emerging tech, leading & entry-level entrepreneurs, and industry leaders to bridge the gap between tomorrow's possibilities and today's realities.

According to the latest findings by the Custom Market Insights (CMI) team, the global B2B Events Market is set for substantial expansion, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.2 per cent from 2023 to 2032. The market is anticipated to grow to USD 929.29 Billion by 2032, propelled by the rising demand for events.

To further its objectives, Aeternum is introducing the Aeternum Innovation Council (AIC), a strategic advisory group bringing together visionary tech leaders, experts, early adopters, consultants, government officials, and leading academicians. By leveraging this collective intellect, AIC will drive innovation, facilitate knowledge sharing, and push growth within the future-tech domain. This collaboration will significantly enhance tech gatherings hosted by Aeternum.

"We're thrilled to launch Aeternum and create a space where the next generation of tech leaders can connect and shape the future," said Sharath Kumar, Founder and CEO of Aeternum. "Our platform is designed not only to inspire innovation but also to help companies achieve their goals by fostering strategic partnerships and unlocking new growth opportunities in the constantly evolving future-tech landscape."

Aeternum provides a comprehensive suite of services, including flagship events, bespoke events, lead/demand generation, industry workshops, investor matchmaking, and consulting & advisory services. Through its dynamic networking events, interactive sessions, and distinguished speakers, Aeternum serves as a platform for emerging technology leaders to present their latest innovations, technologies, and services. In the coming years, Aeternum aims to shape, build, and disrupt technologies majorly under Web 3.0, such as Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, FinTech, and Gaming & Esports, to name a few.

Rohit Harindra, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer, Aeternum, added, "Our focus is on curating content that truly matters. We don't just plan events - we bring together influential voices driving industry change. The speakers on our stages today are future leaders, sharing insights usually reserved for insiders. Our commitment is to deliver events where every interaction deepens your understanding of the trends shaping the future, ensuring attendees leave with actionable strategies, not just ideas."

"At Aeternum, we're creating a hub where the brightest minds in tech come together to push the boundaries. Our goal is to fuel innovation, build lasting partnerships, and lead the charge in shaping the future of business and technology," said Krunal Makwana, Co-Founder and Chief of Marketing, Aeternum.

About Aeternum Consulting Ltd:

Aeternum organizes business-to-business events in the emerging tech space, provides strategic consulting, and tailored services to a diverse range of clients, from corporations to governments and startups to individuals. Aeternum specializes in crafting impactful B2B platforms that foster meaningful connections, drive business growth, and facilitate knowledge sharing through conferences, exhibitions, and bespoke networking opportunities.

For more information visit: aeternuminc.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/223594

SOURCE: BlockWoods