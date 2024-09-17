World Tumor Registry Partners With PathPresenter to Launch a World-Wide Educational Platform to Improve Cancer Diagnosis

MONTVILLE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2024 / The World Tumor Registry ("WTR"), a comprehensive, searchable, open-access catalog of digital microscopic images of human cancer types and subtypes, has partnered with PathPresenter, a secure and scalable multi-tenant enterprise pathology workflow software platform, to provide a powerful education resource for individuals and public organizations around the world involved in cancer care and research.

The World Tumor Registry was founded in 2021 by Dr. Yuri Nikiforov, Professor of Pathology at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. The WTR's cloud-based registry was developed to minimize diagnostic errors, eliminate inequality in cancer recognition, diagnosis, and treatment in diverse populations, and improve patient outcomes. Through an intuitive user interface, pathologists and other medical professionals can learn, review, and explore the diagnostic microscopic features of tumors, accompanied by clinical, immunohistochemical, and molecular information that have been contributed from every region of the world and annotated by experts. Further, scientists can study cancer microscopic features across diverse geographic regions and demographic groups. Patients and other individuals can enhance their knowledge of cancer through microscopic visualization. The registry of thyroid cancer was launched by WTR in March of this year, and the registries of breast cancer and lung cancer are the next two organ sites to go live next year.

PathPresenter plays a key role in the collaboration by providing sophisticated image management and image viewing software for the tumor registry. Using PathPresenter's industry-leading image rendering engine, WTR users can quickly and easily navigate the high-resolution whole slide images and associated case information, which have been expertly annotated with relevant demographic and clinical information.

"We are thrilled to partner with PathPresenter to develop and offer this unique educational resource for the users around the world," said Dr. Yuri Nikiforov, Founder and President of WTR.

"Working with Dr. Nikiforov has been an incredible experience as the mission and vision of both pathologists-led organizations - PathPresenter and WTR - is to democratize accessibility to pathology knowledge and expertise so that patients can get a better and faster diagnosis," adds Dr. Rajendra Singh, founder of PathPresenter. "The complexity of pathology is based on the myriad histological variants of every type of cancer and WTR provides a searchable resource for finding all histological variants in a single place."

About the World Tumor Registry

The World Tumor Registry (WTR) is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization focused on establishing a comprehensive, searchable, open-access catalog of digital microscopic images of human cancer types and subtypes occurring in different geographic regions, populations, and environmental settings. It serves as a unique educational and practical resource for individuals and public organizations involved in cancer care and research. Learn more about the World Tumor Registry, https://www.worldtumorregistry.org.

About PathPresenter

PathPresenter is the global image sharing platform for pathology. We are on a mission to democratize access to the world's pathology knowledge by connecting pathologists to the vast expertise of their colleagues globally and providing a practical platform to access and use best-in-class AI models. Founded by dermatopathologist and digital pathology pioneer, Dr. Rajendra Singh, PathPresenter's secure and scalable multi-tenant enterprise pathology workflow software has been adopted by 45+ tier one medical institutions for clinical care, education, and research, and the company has built a thriving community of 50,000+ users in 172 countries to easily view and share digital pathology images and knowledge. Learn more at https://www.pathpresenter.com.

