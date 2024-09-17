MassRobotics Opens Applications for Fifth Jumpstart Fellowship Program with Opportunities in Boston and Lowell

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2024 / MassRobotics announces that Jumpstart Cohort 5 applications are now open. Opportunities exist for both Boston and Lowell students; the program expanded to a second location in 2023 at the University of Massachusetts Lowell (UMass Lowell) to reach additional students.

The MassRobotics Jumpstart Fellowship Program was created in 2021 to provide opportunities for diverse Massachusetts high school girls to learn about STEM careers in robotics. This annual program is funded through grants from La Fondation Dassault Systèmes, The Cummings Foundation, Mass Tech , Toyota Research Institute , and Analog Devices Foundation .

"La Fondation Dassault Systèmes proudly sponsors the MassRobotics Jumpstart Program, aligning our mission to spark STEM interest through creative programs. We've supported this program from day one and are delighted to see the positive impact it has had on dozens of young women, empowering them to pursue technical disciplines in college with confidence," said Deborah Dean, President at Dassault Systèmes US Foundation.

The Saturday sessions run from January through May and include a week of field trips to robotics companies during February public school vacation week. The Jumpstart curriculum provides a solid foundation of technical skills and support for participants by connecting them to a network of mentors and industry professionals for added support and increased confidence. Following a five-month technical curriculum and mentorship program, students have the opportunity to gain real-world experience through paid internships at a robotics or technology company. GreenSight has been hosting student interns for four years.

"Supporting STEM education and helping foster DEI in the tech industry are core goals of our company. Jumpstart allows us to make a noticeable difference in both these areas. To us, the lack of diversity in robotics is an obvious sign that a lot of high-quality talent simply is not able to break into the industry. Jumpstart is a small but significant way for GreenSight to enlarge the pool of U.S. robotics engineers. Years of experience has taught our company how to make excellent use of engineering co-ops and interns, and the Jumpstart interns we've hired have made significant contributions to GreenSight," said Joel Pedlikin, co-founder and COO, GreenSight.

Students experience technology education sessions at local companies and organizations including Shell TechWorks, The MITRE Corporation, Omron, and Brooks Automation, as well as the UMass Lowell NERVE Center which develops test methods and metrics for measuring robot capabilities, human performance, and human-robot interaction.

"We've been working closely with MassRobotics for several years to collaborate on this program to serve the students of our region with information to help them embark on their path toward a robotics career. This is an amazing opportunity to grow a more diverse workforce and offers our students and faculty the chance to mentor the future workforce and the next generation of students who we'd love to see at this university within the coming years," said Julie Chen, UMass Lowell chancellor. "In fact, we currently have four talented Jumpstart alumni enrolled here and are looking to expand our scholarship opportunities for future Jumpstart students."

Massachusetts Tech Collaborative (MassTech) has supported the Jumpstart Fellowship Program since the 2021 pilot and will continue to support the program's expansion in UMass Lowell for a second year.

"MassRobotics is helping young women advance their careers and join the workforce at a record pace," said Carolyn Kirk, CEO, Massachusetts Technology Collaborative (MassTech). "MassTech will continue to support the Jumpstart program because it is diversifying robotics and continuing to grow the ecosystem in Massachusetts."

To date, 68 Jumpstart fellows have graduated from the program. Many alumni continue to pursue STEM fields and are enrolled in institutions at home and around the country including Umass Lowell, MIT, Harvard, Northeastern, Boston University, Johns Hopkins, Purdue, Georgia Tech, and Stanford.

"A key part of the Jumpstart program is making sure these young women feel confident and empowered to enter the STEM field. Students learn directly from mentors about the different types of robotics and technical jobs and how to leverage their studies into a career in robotics through lab and company visits," said Alethea Campbell, Program Manager, Jumpstart Fellowship at Massrobotics.

Last year's graduating fellows shared their experiences about the program:

"This program has taught me so much about what it means to be an engineer." - Alison

"My time with Jumpstart has unveiled so much about the STEM field for me, and it has inspired me to work harder than ever to pave my career in it." - Misharohand

"Jumpstart has let me gain a deeper understanding about the field of engineering and what I want to do in the future." - Lucy

"Being part of Jumpstart made me realize that I'm capable of much more than I had

ever thought possible." - Beatriz

"It has been amazing getting to learn from industry professionals, and I feel much

more prepared for my future after the program." - Kendree

All female high school juniors and seniors in Boston and Lowell public high schools, especially those who are Black and Latinx, with a passion for robotics and technology are encouraged to apply. The application link and information sessions link, as well as Q&A and program schedule can be found here .

Meet Jumpstart fellows at the 7th annual Robot Block Party on September 28, one of the Boston area's largest STEM-focused events. There will be opportunities to enroll, learn more about the program, and ask Jumpstart fellows about their experiences. Learn more here .

For businesses interested in participating as an employer in the Lowell or Boston areas, or those hiring students who have gone through the Jumpstart program for summer employment, please reach out and fill out this form .

Jumpstart is in need of female technology professionals interested in providing expertise during Saturday lessons. Please provide your information here if interested.

About MassRobotics

MassRobotics is the largest independent robotics hub dedicated to accelerating robotics innovation, commercialization and adoption. Our mission is to help create and scale the next generation of successful robotics and AI technology companies by providing entrepreneurs and startups with the workspace, resources, programming and connections they need to develop, prototype, test and scale their products and solutions. While MassRobotics originated and is headquartered in Boston, we reach and support robotics acceleration and adoption globally and work with startups, academia, industry and governments both domestically and internationally. See massrobotics.org for details.

About The Massachusetts Technology Collaborative (MassTech)

MassTech is an innovative public agency working to enhance economic growth, accelerate technology use and adoption, and harness the value of research by engaging in meaningful collaborations across academia, industry, and government. From improving our healthcare systems and expanding high-speed internet across the state to fostering emerging industry clusters, MassTech is driving innovation and supporting a vibrant economy across Massachusetts. Learn More at masstech.org.

