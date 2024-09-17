IDR Accelerates US Growth With Powerhouse Commercial Appointment

Jason Meklinsky joins IDR as Chief Revenue Officer.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2024 / IDR, the private funds clearinghouse, is accelerating its commercial growth and momentum in the United States with the powerhouse appointment of Jason Meklinsky as Chief Revenue Officer.









Jason, who joins the firm's Executive Committee, brings over 25 years of C-level leadership and business development experience from top-tier global firms such as UBS, Bear Stearns, HedgeServ, and Apex Group. His appointment underscores IDR's commitment to gearing up its sales engine in the U.S. and closely follows the additions of Brian Hwang as Commercial Development Director in New York and Simona Shao as Commercial Development Manager in Los Angeles.

IDR's CEO Tim Andrews says, "Jason joins us at a pivotal moment in our development as we build on recent new business wins, strategic partnerships with industry leaders including Hamilton Lane and FIS and the launch of 24/7 client support. With a strong pipeline of new services and initiatives poised to go to market over the coming year, Jason's appointment will light the touch paper for further rapid expansion in the U.S."

In this newly created role, Jason will spearhead IDR's commercial strategy, focusing on business development and marketing initiatives whilst scaling the sales team in the U.S. to support the firm's ambitious growth goals.

Jason says, "Building scale while navigating the evolving regulatory landscape in private markets is a significant challenge for fund managers and one that I've dedicated much of my career to addressing. IDR offers an impressive and frankly revolutionary solution that, I can say with confidence, is a game-changer for the industry. I'm excited to join this incredible team and lead the charge with respect to bringing IDR's technology and service to the private markets."

"We're already partnering with over 500 fund managers in the U.S. and beyond helping them to raise funds faster, access capital from more than 53,000 investors and prepare for increasingly stringent AML / CFT regulations. Jason's dynamic approach, deep expertise and extensive network will further accelerate the growth of our client base as we continue to change the paradigm of private markets investing. We couldn't be more thrilled to welcome him onboard our rapidly expanding IDRTeam," concludes Tim.

About IDR

IDR is the investor clearinghouse for the private markets, connecting over 53,000 investors with 8,400 funds and 500 fund managers. Investors authenticate once, across legal, compliance and tax in one platform with 24/7 support from our expert team, then share a globally compliant investment passport across their portfolios. Fund managers benefit from raising funds faster at a lower cost with access to a wider pool of pre-approved investors. Founded in 2015, IDR has a presence in eight locations worldwide including the U.S., UK and Luxembourg.

