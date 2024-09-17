Dolphin Entertainment: 42West and Shore Fire Media Lead Successful Campaigns for Clients at the 49th Annual Toronto International Film Festival

PR powerhouses 42West and Shore Fire Media, subsidiaries of Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN), celebrated their clients' successes at the 49th Annual Toronto International Film Festival.

42West came to the festival with a robust slate of films and creatives. Lionsgate and Francis Ford Coppola held the North American premiere for MEGALOPOLIS, which releases theatrically on September 27. Longtime client Sony Pictures Classics featured the North American premiere of I'M STILL HERE, winner of the Best Screenplay award at this year's Venice Film Festival, and a special screening of WHIPLASH commemorating the Academy Award winning film's 10th anniversary ahead of its nationwide re-release on September 20. Acquisition titles at the festival include Daniel Minahan's ON SWIFT HORSES starring Jacob Elordi, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Diego Calva, and Sasha Calle; Rebel Wilson's directorial debut THE DEB; J Stevens' REALLY HAPPY SOMEDAY; and Eddie Huang's documentary VICE IS BROKE. Filmmaker clients with highly anticipated projects at the festival include Marielle Heller's NIGHTBITCH and R.J. Cutler's ELTON JOHN: NEVER TOO LATE.

Shore Fire Media saw the premieres of two client films at TIFF. Hulu and Disney+'s ROAD DIARY: BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN AND THE E STREET BAND, directed by longtime Springsteen collaborator Thom Zimny, will be available for streaming on both platforms Oct. 25 - and is a shared campaign by Shore Fire and 42West. Additionally, Andrea Bocelli's new documentary ANDREA BOCELLI: BECAUSE I BELIEVE, directed by Cosima Spender, celebrated its world premiere at the festival.

ABOUT 42WEST:

42West, a subsidiary of Dolphin Entertainment, is one of the entertainment industry's leading full-service public-relations firms. With offices in New York and Los Angeles, 42West has five divisions: Talent, Strategic Communications, Entertainment Marketing, Fandoms & Franchises, the award-winning firm's gaming, consumer products and publishing practice, and the recently acquired social impact agency - Elle Communications. The agency has developed and executed marketing and publicity strategies for hundreds of movies and television shows as well as countless actors, filmmakers, recording artists, personalities and authors. In addition, 42West provides strategic counsel to a wide variety of high-profile individuals and corporate clients-ranging from movie and pop stars to major studios, charitable organizations, and media conglomerates-looking to raise, reposition, or rehabilitate their public profiles.

ABOUT SHORE FIRE MEDIA:

Shore Fire Media represents artists, talent, creators, authors, athletes, cultural institutions, businesses, brands and entrepreneurs at the forefronts of their respective fields - including some of the most exciting emerging and established voices in the arts, entertainment and beyond. With dedicated teams in New York, Los Angeles and Nashville, Shore Fire leverages extensive expertise and relationships to strategically amplify narratives and shape reputations that facilitate career advancement in an ever-evolving media landscape. Shore Fire is a division of Dolphin Entertainment, a collective of marketers and culture creators.

ABOUT DOLPHIN:

Dolphin (Nasdaq: DLPN), founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd, has evolved from its origins as an Emmy-nominated television, digital, and feature film content producer to a company with three dynamic divisions: Dolphin Entertainment, Dolphin Marketing, and Dolphin Ventures.

Dolphin Entertainment: This legacy division, where it all began, has a rich history of producing acclaimed television shows, digital content, and feature films. With high-profile partnerships like IMAX and notable projects including "The Blue Angels," Dolphin Entertainment continues to set the standard in quality storytelling and innovative content creation.

Dolphin Marketing: Established in 2017, this division has become a powerhouse in public relations, influencer marketing, branding strategy, talent booking, and special events. Comprising top-tier companies such as 42West, The Door, Shore Fire, Special Projects, and The Digital Dept., Dolphin Marketing serves a wide range of industries, from entertainment, music and sports to hospitality, fashion and consumer products.

Dolphin Ventures: This division leverages Dolphin's best-in-class cross-marketing acumen and business development relationships to create, launch and/or accelerate innovative ideas and promising products, events and content in our areas of expertise. Key ventures include collaborations with Rachael Ray for Staple Gin and Mastercard Midnight Theatre.

