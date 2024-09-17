Backed by Mark Cuban and Industry Leaders, DIRT Research Technologies Closes $2M Pre-Seed Round; Developing AI to Enhance Audience Engagement

NEW YORK / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2024 / DIRT Research Technologies, a consumer intelligence company that uses sensor-based neuroscience to identify attention-demanding content, closed a pre-seed funding round to expand data collection and enhance its audience insight tools with AI. The oversubscribed $2M raise was led by Mark Cuban, Dean Dakolias, and leaders from the gaming, finance, and branding sectors.

Founded in 2020, DIRT has developed technology that collects physiological data from live audiences, analyzes it, and delivers insights to enhance audience engagement. The next evolution of the DIRT platform will leverage AI to conduct real-time simulations to help customers develop highly customized content for their target audiences.

Industry analysts predict the volume of content will increase fivefold in the next two years, with generative AI becoming the main mode of creation. This "content overload" can create a massive challenge for brands, products, video games, and services that rely on consumer attention.

"Right now, AI emphasizes quantity over quality," said Mark Cuban. "But to forge meaningful connections, content has to be impactful. With its unique blend of neuroscience and predictive analytics, DIRT can identify how to capture that attention, setting it up to transform industries from advertising to gaming and beyond."

"Emotional responses underpin every decision we make," said Ryan Anthony, co-founder and CEO of DIRT. "Our tech measures content at the physiological level and identifies what connects with people. These insights significantly enhance traditional audience measurements like surveys, A/B testing, user interviews, and focus groups."

DIRT's clients include Zynga and multiple Fortune 100 gaming, media & entertainment, and e-commerce companies. These customers rely on DIRT to measure and enhance user engagement and provide crucial data to inform critical business decisions.

"The most important thing we look for is clear, actionable insight that impacts our success. Since day one, DIRT's ability to predict the value of content has markedly improved our product development and business strategy," said Matt Penfield, Vice President, Consumer Insights at Zynga.

By providing a turnkey solution for enterprise, SaaS, and individual creators, DIRT's mission is to unlock a new frontier in content measurement.

For more information about DIRT and investment, please contactinvestorrelations@wearedirt.com.

About DIRT

DIRT Research Technologies is a consumer intelligence company that uses sensor-based neuroscience to identify attention-demanding content. Founded in 2020 by a team of experienced technologists, advertising executives, and neuroscientists, the company is backed by investors including Mark Cuban and multiple C-Suite execs from gaming, finance, and branding. Learn more at www.wearedirt.com.

