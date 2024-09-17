iBallistix Rebrands as Revelen.ai and Names Industry Veteran Brad Davis as Chairman and CEO

Announcement Follows Venture Capital Investments From Lauder Partners and Heroic Ventures

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2024 / iBallistix, a venture-backed pioneer in AI-based investigative solutions for law enforcement, has announced it has rebranded to Revelen.ai. The company also welcomes Brad Davis, a seasoned chief executive with extensive experience in law enforcement technology, as its new Chairman and CEO. Davis will take over from company co-founder Jonathan Kruljac, who will assume the role of Chief Product and Technology Officer, and continue to lead the company's technology efforts.





Revelen.ai - Bringing AI to the Fight Against Violent Crime





The rebranding to Revelen.ai marks an important evolution for the company as it leverages its technical expertise to offer a broader array of AI-driven investigative tools to help law enforcement professionals solve complex cases with greater speed, scale, and accuracy. Revelen.ai will continue to advance its breakthrough machine vision ballistics analysis platform while also introducing complementary AI solutions in areas such as data integration and correlation to enhance its core focus of rapidly identifying violent criminals. The name is derived from the Latin word meaning "let them reveal," which serves as a credo to guide the company's mission to empower its customers to uncover hidden truths, connect disparate data points, and protect their communities more effectively.

"I am delighted to be joining Revelen.ai at such a pivotal moment in the company's journey," said Davis. "AI presents an enormous opportunity to help police perform their duties with greater efficacy and precision, which in turn builds trust and confidence with the communities they serve. Our mission is to lead the industry in AI innovation to provide our customers with unmatched investigative capabilities to combat violent crime. It is an honor to help further the great work of Jonathan and the team, and help bring the shared vision to life."

Brad Davis brings nearly 20 years of experience in law enforcement technology and government service, having previously served as the CEO of Forensic Logic COPLINK. In that role, he led the company's transformation from a regional software provider to the nation's largest network of sensitive law enforcement data, providing critical cloud-based search and analysis capabilities to thousands of local, state, tribal, and federal agencies nationwide. In 2022, Forensic Logic COPLINK was acquired by SoundThinking (previously ShotSpotter, a publicly traded company), which integrated its offerings into its SafetySmartTM platform.

Prior to Forensic Logic COPLINK, Davis was a consultant at the Monitor Group (now Monitor Deloitte) where he advised U.S. defense and intelligence agencies on complex technological and geopolitical challenges. He is a former intelligence officer in the U.S. Navy, having served in multiple combat campaigns in assignments throughout the Middle East. He holds an AB with high honors from Dartmouth College, an MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth, and an MPA from the Harvard Kennedy School, where he was a Zuckerman Fellow. He has served on numerous corporate and philanthropic boards.

Co-founder Jonathan Kruljac stated, "I am incredibly excited about this next phase of the company. The name Revelen.ai reflects our mission to reveal critical insights amidst complex data and to continue building the finest AI capabilities. Brad's extensive experience will be instrumental as we scale our operations, bring our technology to market, and continue to leverage AI to support our customers and communities in the fight against gun violence."

The company's venture capital investors Lauder Partners and Heroic Ventures voiced support for the company's new identity and leadership. "We welcome Brad to Revelen.ai," said Gary Lauder, Managing Director of Lauder Partners. "He has an established track record of success delivering valuable innovations to public safety. We look forward to supporting his leadership as the company embraces its new identity and enters into the next stage of growth. Our collective investments of over $10 million in Revelen.ai is our clear vote of confidence in Brad, his team and what they are doing to make us all safer."

About Revelen.ai

Revelen.ai (formerly iBallistix) is dedicated to revolutionizing public safety tools through cutting-edge AI technologies. Founded with the mission to expedite crime-solving, Revelen.ai combines advanced machine vision and large language models to enhance investigative capabilities, enabling law enforcement professionals to solve complex cases more quickly and accurately.

The company's flagship product ShotOptixTM is a handheld device that rapidly scans shell casings recovered at crime scenes. Captured images are immediately uploaded to Revelen.ai's platform, where sophisticated AI algorithms link casings with unmatched speed, accuracy, and orders of magnitude cost reduction. Revelen.ai's AI-driven integration technologies also enable the correlation of other data sources, creating an industry-leading ability to rapidly identify shooting suspects. The resulting ability for agencies to perform comprehensive ballistics analysis and expansive data correlation presents the sea-change potential for them to dramatically reduce violent crime in their communities.

With a focus on advancing ballistics analysis and expanding AI-based data integration and correlation, Revelen.ai is committed to innovation in public safety. To learn more, visit www.revelen.ai.

Contact:

Carlos Casas

Vice President, Global Sales and Marketing

Revelen.ai

(302) 864-7766

carlos@revelen.ai

www.revelen.ai

Trademark Information

Revelen.ai and ShotOptix are trademarks of Revelen.ai. All other trade names used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective holders.

Contact Information

Carlos Casas

Vice President, Global Sales & Marketing

carlos@revelen.ai

302-864-7766

SOURCE: Revelen.ai

View the original press release on newswire.com.