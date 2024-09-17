Anzeige
Dienstag, 17.09.2024
Während Gold ein neues Allzeithoch erreicht und Zentralbanken Gold horten, könnte diese eine Aktie um 1.000 % steigen
ACCESSWIRE
17.09.2024 15:02 Uhr
Cloud Retailer Surpasses $1 Billion in Transactions, Strengthening Small Retailers and Local Communities

In the last 12 months Cloud Retailer - a software system (POS, etc) for liquor stores has transacted more than a billion dollars in beer wine liquor sales for small and medium liquor stores across the country.

SARTELL, MN / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2024 / Cloud Retailer, the leading Liquor Store Software in the U.S., is thrilled to announce a significant milestone: over $1 billion in beer, wine, and liquor transactions processed through its platform in the past 12 months. This marks a major success for Cloud Retailer and the small retailers who rely on its innovative solutions to enhance their operations and profitability.

$1 billion in beer/wine/liquor sales

$1 billion in beer/wine/liquor sales
Cloud Retailer - Liquor Store Profit System

This accomplishment is more than just a financial milestone; it represents a significant impact on local economies across the country. With over $1 billion in transactions, Cloud Retailer has helped keep an additional $147 million within local communities. This retention of revenue is crucial, as studies show that for every $100 spent locally, at least $68 remains in the local economy-substantially more than what is retained when money is spent at big box retailers.

Cloud Retailer helps address the unique challenges faced by small liquor retailers, offering a solution that streamlines operations, reduces costs, and increases profitability. In a market where profit margins can be razor-thin, Cloud Retailer empowers store owners to thrive by offering advanced features like Dual Pricing, which mitigates credit card fees, loyalty programs to boost customer engagement, and AI-driven inventory management to optimize stock levels.

"Surpassing $1 billion in transactions is a testament to the power of our technology and the dedication of the small retailers we serve," said Rick Feuling, CEO of Cloud Retailer. "Our mission has always been to empower these entrepreneurs with the tools they need to succeed, and now we have proof that we're making a real difference."

Cloud Retailer's system is more than just a point-of-sale solution-it's a comprehensive profit system that redefines how liquor stores operate. By reducing payment fees, cutting labor costs, and minimizing inventory shrinkage, Cloud Retailer ensures that small retailers can compete effectively in a highly competitive market.

The impact of this achievement extends beyond the individual businesses using the platform. The additional $147 million retained in local communities highlights the vital role that small retailers play in sustaining local economies. By choosing Cloud Retailer, these businesses improve their own bottom lines while contributing to the economic well-being of their communities.

Contact Information

Nicole Waxweiler
Head of Public Relations
pr@cloudretailer.com
320-230-2282

SOURCE: Cloud Retailer

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
