Whittier Trust Elevates Brittany Renna to Vice President

Whittier Trust expects highly qualified Brittany Renna to be a key piece of the wealth management company's Newport Beach office.

Whittier Trust, the oldest multi-family office headquartered on the West Coast, is pleased to announce the promotion of Brittany Renna, CFP®, APMA®, CTFA®, to the role of Vice President, Client Advisor, with the firm's Newport Beach office.

In her new role, Brittany will deliver a holistic and customized approach to managing clients' wealth and estates, helping them navigate complex financial landscapes and plan for the future. Brittany is known for her deep commitment to working with business owners on pre-liquidity and succession planning strategies. By collaborating closely with estate planning attorneys, tax advisors, and portfolio managers, she creates tailored solutions that address her clients' specific needs and ensures smooth wealth transitions across generations.

"With the growth we've been seeing in the time since Brittany has joined Whittier Trust, we anticipate that she will play a pivotal role in the company's Newport Beach office, contributing significantly to not only this office but the company's continued success," said Lauren Peterson, Senior Vice President, Client Advisor at Whittier Trust. "Her expertise and passion for helping clients with intricate financial strategies make her an invaluable asset to our team. I'm so proud to work alongside Brittany and am excited to see the remarkable things she'll achieve in this new role."

In addition to her role at Whittier Trust, Brittany serves on the board of Impact Giving, a women's collective giving nonprofit based in Orange County. Brittany holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics with an emphasis in Accounting from the University of California, Los Angeles, and a Master of Science in Personal Financial Planning from the College for Financial Planning. Brittany is also a Certified Trust and Fiduciary Advisor (CTFA), Certified Financial Planner (CFP), and Accredited Portfolio Management Advisor (APMA).

###

About Whittier Trust

Collectively, Whittier Trust Company and The Whittier Trust Company of Nevada, Inc. (referred to herein individually and collectively as "Whittier Trust") are state-chartered trust companies wholly owned by Whittier Holdings, Inc. ("WHI"), a closely held holding company. As the oldest multi-family office headquartered on the West Coast, Whittier Trust isn't just a financial institution, it's a trusted partner with a long, rich history of successfully navigating the financial markets to preserve, protect, and enhance its clients' wealth and well-being across generations. Whittier Trust operates with the singular focus of providing holistic, top-tier client service and highly personalized investment solutions to ultra-high-net-worth individuals and their families designed to advance and secure their long-term financial legacies and goals. The firm has offices in Pasadena, San Francisco, Menlo Park, Newport Beach, West Los Angeles, Reno, Seattle and Portland. To learn more, visit http://www.whittiertrust.com .

Contact: Brandi J. Fields

Whittier Trust

Email: BFields@whittiertrust.com

SOURCE: Whittier Trust

View the original press release on accesswire.com