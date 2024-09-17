SCS Global Services: Global Heat Reduction Registry Sheds New Light on Climate Solutions

First registry showing full benefits of reducing super-pollutants, emphasizing near-term results

EMERYVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2024 / Today, the Global Heat Reduction Initiative (GHR) formally launches two innovative programs to accelerate the fight against climate change. Both aim to measurably draw down excess heat trapped in the atmosphere caused by powerful short-lived climate pollutants (SLCPs) like methane, black carbon, and hydrofluorocarbons, as well as longer-lived emissions like carbon dioxide.

The Global Heat Reduction Registry will issue high-integrity, third-party verified credits, called Heat Reduction Credits (HRCs), to support effective climate mitigation projects, especially those focused on SLCP reductions, enabling buyers to play a greater role in curbing atmospheric heat rapidly.

The Global Heat Reduction Climate Footprint program allows organizations to inventory their full climate footprint, to more accurately identify and implement solutions to reduce their Scope 1, 2 and 3 climate impacts.

"Current carbon markets and accounting, based on a 100-year impact model, fail to address the crisis of accelerating heat over the critical next two decades," said GHR's Executive Director, Kiff Gallagher. "Our new tools complement this long-term model with near-term mitigation data that, for the first time, enable private and public sector entities to prioritize the most potent atmospheric heat drivers on their path to net zero."

GHR is an initiative of SCS Global Services, a global leader in sustainability standards and certification, including award-winning climate services. GHR's approach is rooted in decades of company research, project work, and collaboration with internationally renowned scientists. This effort culminated in 2023 with independent peer-review of SCS' new climate accounting protocol, a direct application of consensus climate science published by the U.N.'s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). The peer review was conducted by the Scientific Advisory Panel of the Climate and Clean Air Coalition (CCAC).

"Roughly half of global warming is caused by short-lived climate pollutants," said Duke University's Dr. Drew Shindell, a well-known US climate scientist, long-time IPCC contributor, and chair of CCAC's review panel. "Conventional climate accounting utilizes the global warming potential over 100 years (GWP-100), which provides only a partial window into the accelerating pace of climate change and the respective roles of each climate driver. In particular, it significantly understates the near-term climate potency of short-lived climate pollutants. Because these pollutants dissipate over periods of just a few days to a few years, any effort to curb these pollutants now can have significant benefits in the very near future."

GHR's new climate accounting protocol, by contrast, accurately assesses drivers of global warming over any period, not just 100 years. In addition, it includes other factors not incorporated into conventional climate accounting, such as changes in Earth's reflectivity, and the climate side-effects of cleaning up dangerous air pollutants like sulfur dioxide.

Together, these features set the stage for users to:

evaluate mitigation options to determine which yield the greatest and most cost-effective climate benefits;

support vital climate mitigation projects that were previously undervalued or overlooked; and

make verified claims about their direct contributions to near-term heat reduction.

"For 40 years, SCS has converted cutting-edge science into business solutions that protect the planet," said Matthew Rudolf, President and CEO of SCS Global Services. "GHR is the latest example of our market-based innovation for a sustainable climate and economy."

"SCS Global Services has long been a pioneer in the climate field," said Linda Brown, SCS Co-founder and Senior Vice President. "Company founder and CEO, the late Dr. Stanley Rhodes, worked on the science and protocols underlying the Global Heat Reduction Initiative for more than a decade. We are proud to honor his legacy by helping organizations take the next step in the fight against climate change."

About the Global Heat Reduction Initiative

The Global Heat Reduction Initiative (GHR) was launched in 2024 to bring critical new tools to bear in the battle to slow global warming within the next decade and beyond. Our goal is to help achieve decarbonization by 2050 without triggering irreversible climate tipping point by rapidly reducing excess atmospheric heat now. GHR offers the most comprehensive climate accounting model available today, a climate registry, climate footprint, advocacy, and advisory services. GHR is an initiative of SCS Global Services. Learn more at www.heatreduction.com.

About SCS Global Services

SCS Global Services is a global leader in third-party environmental and sustainability verification, certification, auditing, testing, and standards development, currently celebrating its 40th year of services. Its programs span a cross-section of industries, recognizing achievements in climate mitigation, green building, product manufacturing, food and agriculture, forestry, consumer products, and more. Headquartered in Emeryville, California, SCS has representatives and affiliate offices throughout the Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and Africa. Its broad network of auditors are experts in their fields, and the company is a trusted partner to companies, agencies, and advocacy organizations due to its dedication to quality and professionalism. SCS is a California-chartered Benefit Corporation, reflecting its commitment to socially and environmentally responsible business practices. SCS is also a Participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. For more information, visit www.SCSGlobalServices.com.

