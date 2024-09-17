New Parsippany site will streamline operations, expedite delivery, for optimal efficiency to company's growing number of North America-based customers

Parsippany, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2024) - Sharon Personal Care, a global supplier of innovative, environmentally friendly ingredient solutions for a comprehensive range of personal care products, has officially opened a new storage warehouse at 20 E. Halsey Road in Parsippany, NJ. The facility will help enhance customer service and reduce costs for Sharon's growing North American customer base.

"We have spoken with numerous clients over recent months, letting them know that the opening of the new warehouse was imminent, and they have told us they believe it is going to be a real game changer as we continue to build our presence in the North America market," says Naama Eylon, CEO of Sharon Personal Care. "Knowing that they will be able to access our portfolio of ingredients directly in the U.S. is going to have a significant impact."

Sharon Personal Care General Manager of the Americas Pascal Yvon was joined by Parsippany Mayor James Barberio, other Sharon employees, and representatives from Parsippany's business community to cut the ribbon and officially open the new warehouse. Sharon's most popular ingredients, which are currently shipped to North America from facilities in Italy and Israel, will be stored at the new warehouse. The company will continue to add more products from their catalog in the coming weeks and months.

This is the latest milestone in Sharon Personal Care's successful expansion into the North America Market. Earlier this year, the company announced it was adding U.S.-based staff to develop stronger relationships with customers in the critical U.S. beauty market and the opening of a new Israel-based Innovation Center where it will conduct research and development to create advanced solutions to support its expansion here and other markets around the world.

In 2023, the company opened its first U.S.-based operations in Lambertville, New Jersey, which serves as a sales office and application laboratory.

"Our new Parsippany facility represents a significant step forward in our commitment to operational excellence and sustainability. By expanding our operations in North America, we are enhancing our agility and responsiveness to the needs of our customers in the U.S. and Canada. This will ultimately drive greater efficiency and allow us to support our clients with faster turnaround times and more cost-effective solutions," says Yvon.

For additional information on Sharon Personal Care, visit https://sharonpc.com, or make time to visit their team at one of these upcoming conferences:

SWSCC Suppliers' Day, Irving Texas, September 25, 2024, Booth 706

In-Cosmetics LATAM, São Paulo, Brazil, September 25-26, 2024, Stand E30

12th Microbiome, Probiotics & Prebiotics and Skin Microbiome & Cosmeceuticals Congress, Oct. 17-18, San Diego, CA

California Society of Cosmetic Chemists Scientific Seminar, Oct. 22, Manhattan Beach, CA

Society of Cosmetic Chemists Annual Meeting, Dec. 11-13, Los Angeles, CA





Parsippany, NJ Mayor James R. Barberio (center with scissors) joins Sharon Personal Care's Pascal Yvon (right) and Dana Surick (left), and representatives from the city's business community, to cut the ribbon for the official opening of Sharon Personal Care's new storage warehouse at 20 E. Halsey Rd., Parsippany.



About Sharon Personal Care

Sharon Personal Care is a global supplier of innovative ingredient solutions for a broad range of personal care products - with specialized expertise in trending market segments. The company's product portfolio includes unique preservatives, building blocks, functional chemistries, Bio-active ingredients and Oleosome technology. Today's Sharon has a proven track record of innovation combined with the ability to provide comprehensive solutions at light speed. With a solid foundation in environmentally sustainable chemistry, Sharon delivers multifunctional ingredient solutions that help differentiate personal care products in a fast-changing market. The company employs more than 100 people worldwide, with manufacturing and scientific facilities on three continents.

