GlobeNewswire
17.09.2024 15:10 Uhr
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Noble Corporation plc - change of number of shares

The share capital of Noble Corporation plc has been changed. The change will
take effect as per 19 September 2024 in the ISIN below. 



ISIN:              GB00BMXNWH07          
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Name:              Noble Corporation        
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 143,039,218 shares       
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Increase (directed issue):    24,239,941 shares        
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Increase (exercise of warrants) 543 shares           
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  167,279,702 shares       
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Price (exercise of warrants):  ·     244 shares - USD 19.17
                 ·     199 shares - USD 23.13
                 ·     100 shares - USD 0  
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:           USD 0.00001           
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:           NOBLE              
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          267224             
-----------------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
