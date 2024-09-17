Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Noble Corporation plc - change of number of shares

The share capital of Noble Corporation plc has been changed. The change will take effect as per 19 September 2024 in the ISIN below. ISIN: GB00BMXNWH07 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Noble Corporation ----------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 143,039,218 shares ----------------------------------------------------------------- Increase (directed issue): 24,239,941 shares ----------------------------------------------------------------- Increase (exercise of warrants) 543 shares ----------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 167,279,702 shares ----------------------------------------------------------------- Price (exercise of warrants): · 244 shares - USD 19.17 · 199 shares - USD 23.13 · 100 shares - USD 0 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: USD 0.00001 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: NOBLE ----------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 267224 ----------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66