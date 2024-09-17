Alludo: CorelDRAW Graphics Suite Introduces Extensive Pantone Color Palette and Significant Enhancements to Painterly Brush Tool

The user-driven improvements and refinements to key features provide creatives with endless possibilities to bring their vision to life.

OTTAWA, Ontario, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Alludo (https://www.alludo.com/en/?utm_medium=pr&utm_source=globenewswire&utm_campaign=cdgs-channel-en-cdgsseptemberrelease), a global technology company, unveiled a series of updates to its award-winning graphic design software CorelDRAW Graphics Suite (https://www.coreldraw.com/en/product/coreldraw/?utm_medium=pr&utm_source=globenewswire&utm_campaign=cdgs-channel-en-cdgsseptemberrelease) and CorelDRAW Technical Suite (https://www.coreldraw.com/en/product/technical-suite/?utm_medium=pr&utm_source=globenewswire&utm_campaign=cdgs-channel-en-cdgsseptemberrelease). The update introduces a range of enhancements, aiming to allow designers to express their unique vision with greater freedom and ease.



"The new updates to our Painterly Brush tool reflect our dedication to innovation and incorporating user feedback," said Prakash Channagiri, Senior Director of Product Management for CorelDRAW. "With the latest color palettes from Pantone, users can discover 175 new colors, offering unparalleled color matching, ensuring precise, vibrant designs. These advancements open up new opportunities for designers to work more efficiently and push the boundaries of their creativity."

The latest release delivers significant quality improvements and feature refinements, ensuring a more reliable design experience. This is a direct result of valuable feedback from loyal customers. Trusted by millions of graphics professionals and design teams worldwide, CorelDRAW is designed with productivity in mind, offering endless creativity with no time wasted.

Here's what's new with CorelDRAW Graphics Suite:

NEW! Subscriber-Exclusive Brush Packs: Experience the dynamic evolution of the Painterly Brush tool with 50 new pixel-based brushes available free to subscribers, and additional packs available for purchase.



Experience the dynamic evolution of the Painterly Brush tool with 50 new pixel-based brushes available free to subscribers, and additional packs available for purchase. NEW! Painterly Brush Properties/Settings: Design even more seamlessly with a variety of new controls including Texture, pen pressure simulation and more that allow you to easily customize the appearance of brushstrokes.



Design even more seamlessly with a variety of new controls including Texture, pen pressure simulation and more that allow you to easily customize the appearance of brushstrokes. NEW! Brush Favorites : Save your favorite brushes in the brush selector menu for easier access. With Brush Favorites, users can now streamline their creative process, ensuring that their most-used brushes are always just a click away.



: Save your favorite brushes in the brush selector menu for easier access. With Brush Favorites, users can now streamline their creative process, ensuring that their most-used brushes are always just a click away. ENHANCED! Dedicated Painterly Brush Tab: Adjust brush settings, including new Density, Smoothing, and Glow controls, all in one spot with the new Painterly Brush tab in the Properties docker/inspector.

ENHANCED! Pantone Color Palettes: Uncover serious color matching with Pantone's latest Dualities color palette available in CorelDRAW and Corel PHOTO-PAINT, at no additional cost. Discover 175 new innovative and timeless shades that set accurate color expectations for output.



What's more, PC users can now create unique vector graphics using text prompts with Vector FX, a standalone generative AI application available for purchase within CorelDRAW. Experiment with different prompts and experience how Vector FX improves your design process by producing scalable graphics that can serve as a starting point for your creative projects. Once you generate your initial vector, you can launch CorelDRAW directly from within Vector FX to continue refining and editing your project. Committed to responsible AI use, Vector FX ensures all generated content adheres to ethical guidelines.

Users of CorelDRAW Technical Suite and CorelDRAW Technical Suite 3D CAD, a collection of applications for technical design and documentation, can also enjoy enhanced features and new capabilities. The latest update includes everything from the CorelDRAW Graphics Suite update and introduces the new S1000D color palette, accessible directly from XVL Studio's Color toolbar, for accurate and consistent illustrations. It also brings improved quality and stability to frequently used tools. Additionally, CorelDRAW Technical Suite 3D CAD users benefit from an S1000D illustration output preset for professional compliance, and expanded 3D CAD import capabilities for greater flexibility with the latest CAD technologies.



Availability and Pricing

CorelDRAW Graphics Suite is available on Windows and macOS, (as well as web for subscribers and maintenance customers) in English, German, Italian, French, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Dutch, Polish, Czech, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Turkish, Swedish, and Japanese. Subscription is $269 USD / €369 / £319 per year. CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2024 is available for one-time purchase at the suggested retail price of $549 USD / €779 / £659. EUR and GBP prices include VAT.

To compare purchase options of CorelDRAW Graphics Suite, please visit: https://www.coreldraw.com/coreldraw/compare (https://www.coreldraw.com/coreldraw/compare?utm_medium=pr&utm_source=globenewswire&utm_campaign=cdgs-channel-en-cdgsseptemberrelease)

For more information about business licenses, visit www.coreldraw.com/business (https://www.coreldraw.com/en/licensing/business/?utm_medium=pr&utm_source=globenewswire&utm_campaign=cdgs-channel-en-cdgsseptemberrelease), and for more information about educational licenses, visit www.coreldraw.com/education (https://www.coreldraw.com/en/licensing/education/?utm_medium=pr&utm_source=globenewswire&utm_campaign=cdgs-channel-en-cdgsseptemberrelease).

About Alludo

Alludo is a global technology company helping people work better and live better. We're the people behind award-winning, globally recognizable brands including Parallels, Corel, MindManager, and WinZip. Our professional-caliber graphics, virtualization, and productivity solutions are finely tuned for the digital remote workforce delivering the freedom to work when, where, and how you want.

With a 35+ year legacy of innovation, Alludo empowers all you do, helping more than 2.5 million paying customers to enable, ideate, create, and share on any device, anywhere. To learn more, visit www.alludo.com (http://www.alludo.com).

