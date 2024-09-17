Brightwood Capital Advisors, LLC ("Brightwood"), a private credit firm, today announced the close of a secondary sale of assets from a special purpose vehicle to a new Brightwood-managed continuation vehicle led by Tikehau Capital, a global alternative asset manager. The successful close of the transaction demonstrates Brightwood's experience in the secondary market and solutions-driven approach to partnerships. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"Tikehau Capital is an outstanding partner and the combined forces of our two teams' deep knowledge of the alternative asset sector was exceptionally valuable throughout this process," said Sengal Selassie, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner at Brightwood. "We look forward to building on our existing relationship with Tikehau Capital and partnering on future transactions."

"We are delighted to have worked with the Brightwood team on this transaction," said Pierpaolo Casamento, Head of Private Debt Secondaries at Tikehau Capital. "As we continue to expand our investment portfolio, we're keen to continue our partnership."

Akin advised Brightwood on the secondary sale of assets. The Akin team was led by investment management partners Fadi Samman and Amanda Butler-Jones and included tax partner Ryan Dahan; counsel Brendan McNamara; and associate John Molm.

Goodwin advised Tikehau Capital on the transaction. The Goodwin team was led by Krishna Skandakumar and included John Anderson, Luca Del Ciotto, Natalia Kubik, Zac Davidson, Anna Dodson and Romina Weiss.

About Brightwood Capital Advisors

Brightwood Capital Advisors, LLC is a private credit firm with a long-standing track record of investing in middle-market businesses. Brightwood specializes in providing senior debt capital primarily to U.S. businesses with $5-$75 million of EBITDA within five core industries: technology telecommunications, healthcare, business services, transportation logistics and franchising. Brightwood partners with non-sponsored businesses as well as private equity sponsors to provide customized financing solutions for directly originated investments.

Founded in 2010, Brightwood is a minority-owned firm with a team of over 50 employees who manage more than $6 billion of assets (regulatory assets under management as of June 30, 2024) on behalf of its primarily institutional investor base. Brightwood is headquartered in New York City. For more information, please visit: https://brightwoodlp.com/.

About Tikehau Capital

Tikehau Capital is a global alternative asset management group with €46.1 billion of assets under management (at 30 June 2024). Tikehau Capital has developed a wide range of expertise across four asset classes (private debt, real assets, private equity and capital markets strategies) as well as multi-asset and special opportunities strategies. Tikehau Capital is a founder-led team with a differentiated business model, a strong balance sheet, proprietary global deal flow and a track record of backing high quality companies and executives. Deeply rooted in the real economy, Tikehau Capital provides bespoke and innovative alternative financing solutions to companies it invests in and seeks to create long-term value for its investors, while generating positive impacts on society. Leveraging its strong equity base (€3.1 billion of shareholders' equity at 30 June 2024), the Group invests its own capital alongside its investor-clients within each of its strategies. Controlled by its managers alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital is guided by a strong entrepreneurial spirit and DNA, shared by its 762 employees (at 30 June 2024) across its 17 offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America. Tikehau Capital is listed in compartment A of the regulated Euronext Paris market (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP). For more information, please visit: www.tikehaucapital.com.

