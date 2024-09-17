XiltriX North America Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Recertification, Demonstrating Commitment to Continuous Quality Improvement

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2024 / XiltriX North America is the only real-time environmental monitoring provider in the life science industry that holds ISO 9001:2015 recertification for Quality Management Systems (QMS) and a SOC 2 Type 2 attestation. This recertification highlights XiltriX's ongoing commitment to maintaining the highest standards of quality and continuous improvement in its service offerings.









"We are thrilled to have achieved ISO 9001:2015 recertification for our QMS," said XiltriX CEO, Moises Eilemberg. "Maintaining this certification shows our strong commitment to quality and excellence. Recertification requires extensive evidence of quality processes and continuous improvement, and I am very proud of our team for the successful application of these principles on a daily basis."

ISO (the International Organization for Standardization) is a globally recognized federation of national standards bodies. Achieving and maintaining ISO 9001:2015 certification for a QMS signifies an organization's ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and regulatory requirements. Recertification, which is required every three years, reflects XiltriX's dedication to sustaining a QMS that not only meets but exceeds industry standards.

XiltriX's ISO 9001:2015 QMS recertification was conducted by American Systems Registrar, LLC, an accredited provider of third-party system registration. The scope of the certification continues to include the design, installation, and maintenance of real-time monitoring systems, provided as a comprehensive Monitoring-as-a-Service solution. The activities covered under this certification take place at XiltriX's corporate headquarters (9255 Towne Centre Dr. Suite 925, San Diego, CA 92121).

"Recertification is not just about passing an audit; it's about our continuous journey toward quality excellence," said XiltriX President, Stephen Tierney. "The ISO 9001:2015 QMS certification is more than a credential-it's a reflection of our commitment to continuous improvement, which is vital for delivering the best possible service to our customers. I am proud of our team's dedication to quality and their efforts in maintaining this important standard."

In addition to the recertification of the ISO 9001:2015 for their QMS, the XiltriX system is fully validated and compliant with all applicable quality and regulatory standards, including SOC 2 Type 2, GxP, FDA 21 CFR part 11, CAP, CAPA, HACCP, JCAHO, and USP 797.

For more information on lab monitoring as a service, contact XiltriX at https://xiltrixusa.com/contact.

About XiltriX

XiltriX North America is a leading provider of real-time remote monitoring systems for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life science industries. Their cloud-based platform delivers real-time data and analytics to ensure the safety and security of critical assets.

The company's comprehensive Monitoring-as-a-Service solution includes professional installation, 24/7 live agent monitoring and support, and 30+ years of expertise. For more information about XiltriX North America and its service offering, please visit https://xiltrixusa.com or call (858) 208-0368.

Contact Information

Moises Eilemberg

CEO

info@xiltrixusa.com

SOURCE: XiltriX North America

View the original press release on newswire.com.