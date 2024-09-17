Anzeige
DirectTrust Announces Launch of New Cybersecurity Workgroup

Collaborative to address critical cybersecurity challenges, shape accreditation standards and advocate for industry-wide best practices

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2024 / DirectTrust®, a non-profit healthcare industry alliance focused on furthering trust in healthcare data exchange through standards, accreditation, and other services, today announced the formation of the DirectTrust Cybersecurity Workgroup, a collaborative initiative designed to bring together healthcare industry professionals to tackle pressing cybersecurity issues. The Workgroup will focus on immediate industry concerns while also strategically addressing the future landscape of cybersecurity, identifying key advocacy priorities, and recommended practices for the healthcare sector.

This initiative follows DirectTrust's recent introduction of its new Cybersecurity member category, targeting organizations with a primary focus on cybersecurity. The Cybersecurity Workgroup will play a pivotal role in informing the organization's Criteria Council - helping to shape accreditation standards and promote stronger cybersecurity practices throughout the healthcare industry. This initiative aligns with DirectTrust's longstanding commitment to fostering trust in healthcare's connected world.

"Cybersecurity and compliance programs are not a 'set it and forget it' function," said Susan Clark, Senior Director of Community and Advocacy for DirectTrust. "We aim to cultivate a culture that values cybersecurity as an ongoing program within organizations, recognizing its importance not only for compliance but also for patient safety and the financial sustainability of healthcare organizations. By creating a collaborative space, we can discuss best practices, inform our advocacy strategy, and raise the standard across the industry."

Key Focus Areas of the Cybersecurity Workgroup Include:

  • Research and Analysis: Identifying industry trends and best practices for cybersecurity.

  • Policy and Advocacy: Developing and advocating for policies that support robust cybersecurity measures withing the healthcare industry.

  • Collaboration: Offering the DirectTrust Criteria Council input and recommendations to strengthen the organization's accreditation standards.

"Providing a collaborative environment is part of our organizational DNA," added Scott Stuewe, DirectTrust President and CEO. "By establishing this Cybersecurity Workgroup, we are embracing our ethos of collaboration and creating a platform for industry experts to share insights and find solutions for the future of healthcare cybersecurity."

The Workgroup will officially launch with a kickoff meetup at the upcoming DirectTrust Conference taking place September 22-25 in St. Louis, and then an Information Session on October 18 at 1 pm Eastern time.

For more information about DirectTrust's Cybersecurity Workgroup or to sign up for the Info Session, email Admin@DirectTrust.org.

About DirectTrust®
DirectTrust®? is a non-profit, vendor-neutral alliance dedicated to establishing trust in a connected world. The organization serves as a forum for a consensus-driven community focused on health communication and cybersecurity, an ANSI standards development organization, an accreditation and certification body governed by EHNAC, and a developer of trust frameworks and supportive services for secure information exchange like Direct Secure Messaging and identity-verified credentials.

The goal of DirectTrust is to develop, promote, and, as necessary, help enforce the rules and best practices necessary to maintain privacy, security, and trust for stakeholders across and beyond healthcare. In addition, DirectTrust is committed to fostering widespread public confidence in the interoperable exchange of health information while promoting quality service, innovation, cooperation, and open competition in healthcare. To learn more, visit: DirectTrust.org.

###

Press contact information:
Tom Testa
Anderson Interactive
tom@andersoni.com

SOURCE: DirectTrust



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
