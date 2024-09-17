The launch represents TNS Communications Market first AI Lab in Europe

Transaction Network Services (TNS) today announced the continued expansion of its AI capabilities with the launch of AI Labs Poland. The investment and opening of a new office in Lódz, Poland will strengthen TNS' expertise in machine learning development, targeted at helping to restore trust in communications.

Following TNS' launch of AI Labs last year in the US and India, the team behind the award-winning initiative has predominantly focused on researching and developing new solutions, including voice biometrics, predictive call analytics, generative AI and AI SMS detection, to help carriers and enterprises better protect their customers from the use of AI voice cloning scams by bad actors.

"TNS selected Central Europe and more specifically, Poland, for this next phase of expansion in our advanced AI capabilities due to the talent and expertise in machine learning and deep learning," said Greg Bohl, Chief Data Officer of TNS Communications Market. "We are delighted to welcome Michal Sosnowski who will oversee the AI team in country."

With more than 20 years' experience in AI, machine learning and communications, Sosnowski joins TNS from HARMAN International where he was the Department Lead for automotive, advanced driver-assistance system and AI software. This latest appointment takes the total number of AI Labs employees with PhDs in the US, India and Poland to six.

"TNS has pioneered advanced call analytics and management technologies to support carriers and enterprises," added Sosnowski. "I am looking forward to working with the new team in Poland as well as with the AI teams in the US and India to expand the use of AI for existing and new products, with a focus on accelerating machine learning capacity."

TNS Communications Market has over 30 years' experience in call identification through its flagship solutions TNS Call Guardian®, TNS Enterprise Authentication and Spoof Protection, TNS Enterprise Branded Calling and TNS AI Labs.

For more information, visit tnsi.com/solutions/communications/tns-ai-labs.

About TNS:

TNS, a market leader in call identification and robocall mitigation, provides an end-to-end ecosystem for protecting and restoring trust in voice calling. TNS addresses the full needs of wireless and wireline operators globally with TNS Call Guardian, the industry-leading call analytics solution that protects subscribers from high risk and nuisance robocalls. In addition, its Enterprise product suite, including TNS Enterprise Authentication and Spoof Protection and TNS Enterprise Branded Calling, is taking the next step in enriching consumer engagement, making the voice channel an integral part of an omnichannel customer experience program. TNS analyzes over 1.5 billion call events across more than 500 operators every single day, enabling enterprises to protect their brand and consumers, and carriers to identify more unwanted robocalls. For additional information visit: https://tnsi.com/resource-center/communications/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240917009955/en/

Contacts:

Company Contact:

Clare Cockroft/Bronte Saulle

703-814-8065

pr@tnsi.com

Or

Media Contact:

Bluetext for TNS

Thomas Walter

646-265-3144

tns@bluetext.com