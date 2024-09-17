Stoof International GmbH Presents Specially Protected Vehicles and Innovative Security Concepts at Security Essen 2024

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2024 / STOOF International GmbH, a leading global supplier of armoured vehicles and security equipment, is pleased to announce its participation in Security Essen 2024. The trade fair, which will take place in Essen from 17 to 20 September 2024, is one of the world's most important platforms for security and fire protection solutions.

As a high-performance company in the security industry, STOOF International GmbH offers a wide range of specially protected off-road vehicles, armoured limousines, cash and valuables transporters and trucks. At Security Essen, the latest products and technologies will be presented that have been specially developed to meet the growing demands in the field of security. Visitors to the trade fair will have the opportunity to find out first-hand about the advanced solutions from STOOF International GmbH and experience the exceptional quality and performance of its products. More than ever, security has become a global challenge. STOOF International GmbH's products make a decisive contribution to protecting people and assets in risky and dangerous situations.

STOOF International's aim is to set standards in the security industry through quality and reliability,' says Fred Stoof, owner and managing director of STOOF International GmbH. 'We are very pleased to be able to present our latest developments at Security Essen 2024. This trade fair offers us an ideal platform to present our security solutions to an international audience of experts and to intensify the dialogue with experts, partners and customers," Fred Stoof told Journal de Bruxelles.

At the STOOF International GmbH stand (Hall 5, Stand C46), visitors can take an exclusive look at our latest developments, including customized vehicle and protection solutions for police, military, peacekeeping missions and private security services:

A bulletproof and certified vehicle (Toyota LC 300) with maximum protection

A money transporter

The Grenadier ("Built on Purpose"), an impressive vehicle from INEOS, lightly armoured for a wide range of applications - including military use

The Armoured Tactical Truck (ATT) based on the Ford F-550 4x4 chassis, also predestined for a wide range of applications

Stoof International cordially invite all interested parties to visit us at Security Essen and talk to us about the future of security, challenges and solutions. Our experts will be available for further discussions and demonstrations throughout the trade fair.

About STOOF International:

STOOF International GmbH, based in Borkheide in the German state of Brandenburg, is one of the market leaders with decades of experience in the production of armoured vehicles and individual security solutions. The company supplies governments, police and armed forces, international organizations and people with special security needs worldwide.

You can find more information here:

www.stoof-international.de

STOOF International GmbH

Wurzelweg 4

14822 Borkheide

Federal Republic of Germany

Contact person: Patrick Franke

Phone: +49 (0)33845 90315

Mobile: +49 (0)170 7879 115

Mail: p.franke@stoof-international.de

Contact details for this Press Article:

"JOURNAL DE BRUXELLES "

A media group of the group:

JdBru Media Belgium

Rue des Colonies, 11

BE- 1000 Brussels

Kingdom Belgium

Phone: +32468799621

Mail: Info@JournalDeBruxelles.be

SOURCE: Stoof International

