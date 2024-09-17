Caldwell Partners International, Inc.: Caldwell Announces Promotion of Five Principals

Retained executive search firm Caldwell (TSX:CWL)(OTCQX:CWLPF) is pleased to announce the promotion of five consultants to the role of principal: Kristyn Wallace and Geoff Keating in the Toronto office, Charlotte Croker and Joshua Bubbs in the New York office and Darren Buck in the Nashville office.

"We are delighted to announce the promotion of five of our talented consultants to the role of principal," said Chris Beck, chief executive officer. "Kristyn, Geoff, Charlotte, Josh and Darren have each demonstrated excellence in executive search, delivering exceptional results across diverse sectors and geographies. At Caldwell, we believe in investing in our people and rewarding their success, and these rising stars have shown leadership, innovation, and quality in their work. They've earned this recognition and we look forward to their continued growth."

Kristyn Wallace is a member of Caldwell's Global Consumer, Financial Services, and Insurance practices. With more than 15 years of experience conducting executive searches, she will continue to leverage her deep industry acumen and extensive network of C-suite and senior-level executives when identifying, attracting and placing top talent. Taking a service-oriented approach, Kristyn is of counsel to her clients, always ensuring the delivery of a tailored search process and an exceptional experience for both clients and candidates. Before her career in executive search, she was a corporate recruiter in the industrial sector. Kristyn holds an Honours Bachelor of Administration from York University specializing in human resource management.

Geoff Keating has more than 16 years of expertise and success in identifying, attracting and placing outstanding talent in the arts & culture/higher education, real estate, consumer and industrial sectors. In his new role, he will continue to focus on the recruitment of C-suite and other senior-level executives for high-profile clients across North America and internationally, with an emphasis on companies within real estate and the culture and not-for-profit sectors. Geoff holds a Bachelor of Arts/Bachelor of Music (Hons.) from the University of Melbourne.

With a decade of experience in the industry, Charlotte Croker brings a solid background in search to her new role. She joined Caldwell's Professional Services Practice in 2023 and immediately distinguished herself as a savvy recruiter with a discerning eye for talent. Her principal focus is on the recruitment of C-suite and other senior-level executives for global, Am Law 200 and rapidly expanding law firms. Charlotte grew up in London and graduated from the University of Manchester in the United Kingdom with a Bachelor of Arts in modern languages (French, Spanish, and German).

Joshua Bubbs has significant experience across financial services, bringing expert knowledge and an understanding of the distribution of financial products that enables him to be a trusted advisor to clients and candidates alike. He joined Caldwell in 2022 from Bramshill Investments, where he was an executive director in business development/investor relations. Previously, he provided personal planning services to clients across the investment community, and began his career at a boutique investment firm, marketing to both institutional and retail investors. Josh holds a Bachelor of Arts in economics from Union College.

Darren Buck has over 17 years of experience recruiting senior leaders within private equity-backed healthcare services, medical device, healthcare systems and healthcare technology organizations across multiple functions, including CEO, CFO, and COO, as well as sales leadership roles. He joined Caldwell's Life Sciences and Healthcare Practice as a consultant in 2019 after successful leadership roles within Fortune 50 organizations and leading a regional firm as managing partner for over seven years. He holds a business management degree from Middle Tennessee State University. Darren is active with the Nashville Healthcare Council, Leadership Healthcare, American College of Healthcare Executives, Healthcare Financial Management Association, and Association for Corporate Growth.

??About Caldwell

Caldwell is a leading retained executive search firm connecting clients with transformational talent. Together with IQTalent, we are a technology-powered talent acquisition firm specializing in recruitment at all levels. Through the two distinct brands - Caldwell and IQTalent- the firm leverages the latest innovations in AI to offer an integrated spectrum of services delivered by teams with deep knowledge in their respective areas. Services include candidate research and sourcing through to full recruitment at the professional, executive and board levels, as well as a suite of talent strategy and assessment tools that can help clients hire the right people, then manage and inspire them to achieve maximum business results.

Caldwell's common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:CWL) and trade on the OTCQX Market (OTCQX:CWLPF). Please visit our website at www.caldwell.com for further information.

For further information, please contact:

Caroline Lomot

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

Caldwell

clomot@caldwell.com

+1 516 830 3535

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this document are based on current expectations subject to the significant risks and uncertainties cited. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of statements that include phrases such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "foresee," "may," "will," "likely," "estimates," "potential," "continue" or other similar words or phrases. Similarly, statements that describe our objectives, plans or goals also are forward-looking statements.

We are subject to many factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward looking statement including, but not limited to, the impact of pandemic diseases, our ability to attract and retain key personnel; exposure to our partners taking our clients with them to another firm; the performance of the US, Canadian and international economies; risks related to deposit-taking institutions; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; competition from other companies directly or indirectly engaged in talent acquisition; cybersecurity requirements, vulnerabilities, threats and attacks; damage to our brand reputation; our ability to align our cost structure to changes in our revenue; liability risk in the services we perform; potential legal liability from clients, employees and candidates for employment; reliance on software that we license from third parties; reliance on third-party contractors for talent acquisition support; the classification of third-party labour as contractors versus employee relationships; our ability to successfully recover from a disaster or other business continuity issues; adverse governmental and tax law rulings; successfully integrating or realizing the expected benefits from our acquisitions, adverse operating issues from acquired businesses; volatility of the market price and trading volume of our common shares; technological advances may significantly disrupt the labour market and weaken demand for human capital at a rapid rate; affiliation agreements may fail to renew or affiliates may be acquired; the impact on profitability from marketable securities valuation fluctuations; increasing dependence on third parties for the execution of critical functions; our ability to generate sufficient cash flow from operations to support our growth and fund any dividends; potential impairment of our acquired goodwill and intangible assets; and disruption as a result of actions of certain stockholders or potential acquirers of the Company. For more information on the factors that could affect the outcome of forward-looking statements, refer to the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Information Form and other public filings (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com). These factors should be considered carefully, and the reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although any forward-looking statements are based on what management currently believes to be reasonable assumptions, we cannot assure readers that actual results, performance or achievements will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Management's assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Except as required by Canadian securities laws, we do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf; such statements speak only as of the date made. The forward-looking statements included herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.

SOURCE: Caldwell Partners International, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com