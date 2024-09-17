Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2024) - Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (TSXV: TIE) (OTC Pink: APEOF) (FSE: 97A0) ("Coloured Ties" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its material investment portfolio, reflecting the Company's strategic approach to growth through diversified holdings in emerging and high-potential companies across the critical minerals, gold, and disruptive technology sectors.

Overview of Material Holdings:

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. currently holds significant positions in the following publicly traded companies, with a strong emphasis on critical minerals and resource-based investments:

Abcourt Mines Inc. (TSXV: ABI) - 6,000,000 shares

Hertz Energy Inc. (CSE: HZ) - 9,435,000 shares

Lafleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLFR) - 10,234,000 shares

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (TSX: PMET) - 1,260,300 shares

Starr Peak Mining Ltd. (TSXV: STE) - 1,339,000 shares

Superior Mining International Inc. (TSXV: SUI) - 6,736,666 shares

Detailed Investment Portfolio:

Abcourt Mines Inc.

The Company acquired 6,000,000 shares in Abcourt Mines through a private placement at a price of $0.05 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share and one share purchase warrant, allowing the holder to purchase an additional share at $0.06 for 36 months.

Abcourt Mines is focused on gold production and exploration, with key properties located in Quebec, Canada, including the Sleeping Giant mine and mill. Abcourt's strategy is to advance these assets and unlock the value of its gold resources.

This investment diversifies Coloured Ties into the precious metals sector, providing exposure to gold during times of economic volatility.

For further details, visit Abcourt Mines or view the filings on SEDAR+.

Hertz Energy Inc.

Coloured Ties holds 9,435,000 shares in Hertz Energy, a critical minerals exploration company. Hertz is actively advancing its lithium projects in James Bay, Quebec, while also working on an antimony project in the Gaspé Region.

In addition, Hertz has applied for a uranium project license in Namibia, recognizing the growing demand for uranium as a critical component in nuclear energy.

Hertz's focus on critical minerals reflects the global shift toward renewable energy and the decreasing reliance on base metals such as copper and iron.

To explore more about Hertz's developments, visit their Antimony Project.

Lafleur Minerals Inc.

Coloured Ties acquired 10,234,000 shares in Lafleur Minerals, previously known as Quebec Pegmatite, via a vend of a lithium project. Lafleur's flagship Swanson Gold Project is located in Val-d'Or, Quebec, within the prolific Abitibi Gold Belt.

The Swanson Project has both indicated and inferred mineral resources, and Lafleur has consolidated the entire Swanson Gold trend, positioning it for district-scale exploration and development.

This project holds significant upside potential with numerous high-priority exploration targets across the property, bolstered by the supportive infrastructure and skilled workforce in Quebec's mining sector.

For more information, visit Lafleur Minerals.

Patriot Battery Metals Inc.

An early investor, Coloured Ties holds 1,260,300 shares in Patriot Battery Metals, a company developing the Shaakichiuwaanaan Project (formerly known as Corvette Project), a world-class hard-rock lithium deposit in the James Bay region of Quebec.

The property hosts the largest lithium pegmatite resource in the Americas, with an inferred resource of 109.2 Mt at 1.42% Li2O.

The project's strategic location, proximal to road and powerline infrastructure, enhances its development prospects. Patriot Battery's vision is to scale up this project for eventual sale or development into a producing asset.

Learn more at Patriot Battery Metals.

Starr Peak Mining Ltd.

Coloured Ties holds 1,339,000 shares in Starr Peak Mining, whose NewMetal Property is situated within the Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Quebec, adjacent to Amex Exploration's high-grade Perron Gold Project.

Amex recently announced an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE), showing substantial gold resources on the Perron Project. This MRE has significantly de-risked the exploration on adjacent properties, including Starr Peak's NewMetal.

Starr Peak's property is positioned along a prolific geological fault system adjacent to Amex Exploration's Perron Gold Project, making it highly prospective for further discoveries.

For more information, visit Starr Peak Mining.

Superior Mining International Inc.

Coloured Ties acquired shares in Superior Mining through a debt settlement agreement with Lafleur Minerals Inc. Superior Mining has recently expanded its projects portfolio to include the Bald Hill Antimony Project, a critical mineral property acquired from Globex Mining.

Antimony is a key component in military applications and energy storage, making it a highly sought-after resource. The Bald Hill property will undergo aggressive exploration to assess its full potential.

For more on the project, visit Superior Mining.

Additional Portfolio Information:

As of September 15, 2024, Coloured Ties' total unaudited public holdings are valued at approximately $12.18 million. The Company also holds the following private equity investments:

AuAg Exploration Inc. - 3,500,000 shares

Canadian Towers and Fiber Optics Inc. - 7,000,000 shares

Meal Ticket Brand Systems Inc. - 2,500,000 shares

PAWS Pharmaceuticals Inc. - 1,500,000 shares

Pike Therapeutics Ltd. - 1,000,000 shares

Quality Green Inc. - 5,500,000 shares

The Company's current unaudited total debt stands at $1,503,741. These figures are unaudited figures and subject to change.

About Coloured Ties Capital Inc.

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. is a publicly traded venture capital firm based in Canada, focused on early-stage investments in junior resources and disruptive technologies. The Company takes a hands-on approach, serving as a founding or early investor and providing advisory services to help advance its portfolio companies. With a diverse investment strategy across various sectors, Coloured Ties is positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the global market.

Entrepreneurs, prospectors, or other companies interested in partnering with Coloured Ties Capital are invited to contact the Company for more information on its investment criteria and opportunities.

