Sofascore reveals Player of the Season award winners for season 2023/2024

ZAGREB, Croatia, Sept. 17, 2024has announced its list of Player of the Season award winners, for the season 2023/2024. Based on the globally acclaimed Sofascore rating system, these awards celebrate not just moments of brilliance but the persistence and consistent excellence demonstrated throughout an entire season. Among the recipients of this prestigious award are Kylian Mbappé (Ligue 1), Jude Bellingham (La Liga), Rodri (Premier League), Ewa Pajor (Frauen-Bundesliga), Harry Kane (Bundesliga), Caroline Graham Hansen (Liga F) and Khadija Shaw (Women's Super League). Combined with the markets whose season will end in December, the award will recognize top performers across 50 leagues worldwide.



This year's Player of the Season trophies carry an additional layer of meaning. Through the Field of Dreams campaign, Sofascorepartnered with Brazilian football legend Zico to renovate a football pitch at his academy in Rio de Janeiro. In a unique move, each trophy contains pieces of the rejuvenated football pitch from Zico's Academy, symbolizing the connection between a player's roots and their rise to greatness.

Zico, speaking about the partnership, stated, "Football is more than just a game; it's a journey fueled by dreams and sustained by persistence. The Player of the Season award from Sofascore represents the effort that every player puts into reaching their goals. I'm proud to partner with Sofascore in renovating a pitch at my academy, where the next generation of football stars will begin their journey."

At the heart of the campaign is the belief that football is not defined by a single moment of brilliance but by the consistent hard work and dedication required to achieve excellence.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=86-kUKsv8o8

Branimir Karacic, Sofascore's Chief Marketing Office: "The Field of Dreams concept is not just about honoring today's stars, but also about reminding every player where their journey began. Every winner, whether in Brazil or across the globe, will hold a piece of this community-driven project in their hands. It's a recognition of their hard work and a tribute to the support they received along the way."

Find the full list of winners here !

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/81c5df75-522b-4da8-9982-cb5e699f42f5