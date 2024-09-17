MedeAnalytics Acquires SubPop Health to Support Employers With AI-Powered, End-to-End Solution for Surfacing Next Best Action and ROI Accountability

This strategic acquisition includes CEO Chris Gormley, who will lead the company's employer solutions and marketplace offering, to help employers lower total costs, reduce waste and compliance risk, and improve retention and hiring.

RICHARDSON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2024 / MedeAnalytics, a healthcare enterprise data enrichment platform and analytics software-as-a-service (SaaS) leader, announced the acquisition of SubPop Health with key assets specializing in fiduciary procurement marketplaces for employer healthcare benefits. This acquisition marks a pivotal advancement in supporting employers in meeting their fiduciary responsibility with unbiased and objective insights, creating an integrated and revolutionary approach to healthcare benefits management.

"Acquiring SubPop Health marks a significant step forward in our mission to empower the entire healthcare ecosystem with actionable insights, which includes providing employers with the tools they need to better manage healthcare benefits," said Steve Grieco, CEO of MedeAnalytics. "Combining our data enrichment and analytics with the addition of Chris Gormley and key SubPop assets, we are able to provide a comprehensive employer-focused offering that's simply not available today. By enhancing data-driven decision-making across the entire healthcare ecosystem using our proprietary Health FabricTM, Managed ActionTM, and powerful AI, we can help ensure a competitive edge in the healthcare marketplace and add accretive value year-over-year for employers."

As part of the acquisition, SubPop Health's CEO, Chris Gormley, will join MedeAnalytics as General Manager of Employer Solutions & Marketplace. Gormley will lead efforts to further develop a comprehensive employer-focused offering, leveraging MedeAnalytics' industry-first Health Fabric, while continuing to drive the growth and innovation of SubPop Health's marketplace solutions.

"I am thrilled to become part of the MedeAnalytics team," said Chris Gormley, General Manager of Employer Solutions & Marketplace at MedeAnalytics. "The synergy between our two companies and shared vision to enable action through surfaced insights is what will deliver incredible results and value across the healthcare ecosystem. I look forward to continuing the work of SubPop as part of MedeAnalytics and helping employers lower total costs while addressing the unique needs of their employees."

SubPop was born out of the Hashed Health venture studio. "Joining forces with MedeAnalytics allows SubPop to fully realize its vision of empowering employers to provide better health benefits to their employees by enabling benefits acquisition at a lower cost and higher quality," said Les Wilkinson, COO and Managing Director of Hashed Health. "MedeAnalytics is the perfect partner to bring its actionable intelligence and data enrichment platform together with SubPop's unbiased procurement marketplace to deliver a comprehensive solution that is unique and unrivaled in the market. Employers select the right vendors to optimize spend and support their employees with intentional analytics to ensure fiduciary responsibility. This is a win for healthcare."

If you'd like to learn more about how this acquisition can benefit your organization, please reach out.

# # #

About Hashed Health

Hashed Health is a healthcare venture studio based in Nashville, TN. The company specializes in developing and scaling healthcare technology and tech-enabled service companies. By collaborating with top entrepreneurs, healthcare organizations, and venture capital firms, Hashed Health launches companies designed to solve the most pressing challenges in healthcare.

About MedeAnalytics®

With over 30 years in the industry, MedeAnalytics provides the most powerful enterprise data enrichment and analytics platform specifically built for healthcare. By harnessing the first fully curated, turnkey data fabric, combined with strategic advisory services and artificial intelligence, our scalable, seamless and transformational SaaS solutions enable measurable impact for healthcare payers, providers, payviders, employers, and other key stakeholders in the ecosystem. With the most advanced data orchestration and interoperability in healthcare, organizations count on our expertise to deliver actionable insights that improve effectiveness, reduce costs, and deliver better outcomes for both organizations and patients. To learn more, browse our website, LinkedIn and featured insights.

SOURCE: MedeAnalytics

View the original press release on newswire.com.