Leading identity security firm hires expert in non-human identities to broaden the scope of protection provided by Saviynt's innovative, intelligent identity security platform

Saviynt, a leading provider of cloud-native identity and governance platform solutions, today announced that identity security veteran Ehud Amiri has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Product Management. In his new role, Ehud will spearhead the product management team dedicated to securing machine identities. Machine identity, also referred to as non-human identity (NHI), is a key part of Saviynt's scope of innovation in identity security.

Ehud brings more than 20 years' experience in cybersecurity product leadership, with particular expertise in securing NHIs. Prior to joining Saviynt, he served as VP of Products for Aqua Security, where he led product management for their portfolio of cloud security products. Prior to that, he held key product management positions at One Login (acquired by One identity), CA Technologies (acquired by Broadcom), and Netegrity (acquired by CA Technologies), consistently delivering innovative identity solutions and driving growth.

"We are excited to welcome Ehud to the Saviynt team. His wealth of knowledge and experience in product leadership in machine identity and cloud security, along with his track record for creating innovative solutions that solve customer challenges, make him a perfect fit for our product leadership team. Ehud joins our world-class product team, focused on developing Saviynt's next generation of products that solve tomorrow's security challenges," said Jeff Margolies, Chief Product and Strategy Officer at Saviynt.

The proliferation of NHIs in recent years has significantly expanded the attack surface for organizations. Despite this, identity security governance, historically, focused on human identities, leaving machine identities under-protected and in some cases a critical blind spot for organizations. In fact, machine identities are increasingly targeted for exploitation by attackers. An attacker who gains control of a machine identity can move stealthily within a network and execute malicious actions with significant impact. Our new innovation in this area will help organizations to close this gap and provide comprehensive security for all identities.

"I have known the executive team at Saviynt for many years and am excited to be joining the company at this pivotal point in the evolution of the role of identity security and governance, especially as it pertains to NHIs," said Ehud. "I believe we are at the beginning of a cycle of immense change because of AI. AI and cloud have been pushing an exponential growth in usage of these types of machine identities like secrets, service accounts, API keys and tokens. Unlike human identities, these are harder to discover, govern and control, and represent a growing attack surface which is being abused today. I am excited to lead a strong team at Saviynt that is obsessed with customers' biggest challenges."

About Saviynt

Saviynt empowers enterprises to secure their digital transformation, safeguard critical assets, and meet regulatory compliance. With a vision to provide a secure and compliant future for all enterprises, Saviynt is recognized as an industry leader in identity security whose cutting-edge solutions protect the world's leading brands, Fortune 500 companies and government organizations. For more information, please visit www.saviynt.com.

