The Recording Industry's Music Performance Trust Fund Celebrates Ten Years Providing MusicianFest Grants to Uplift Seniors

It was ten years ago that the recording industry's Music Performance Trust Fund created MusicianFest, an initiative specifically to sponsor musical performances in senior centers, assisted living facilities, and hospitals for our older brothers and sisters. The grants were very modest, meant to cover the cost of one musician performing live for one hour. However, over the course of those ten years, the MPTF has funded over 7,500 events at an investment of over $2.5 million.

Pictured at the very first of 7,500 MusicianFest performance at the launch in 2014, is MPTF Trustee, Dan Beck and Grammy Award

winning recording artist Rosanne Cash, who attended to bring attention to the program.

"MusicianFest has been spearheaded by our Director of Grant Management, Samantha Ramos, who has guided it through the entire decade," Noted MPTF's Trustee, Dan Beck, who added, "We salute the local union offices of the American Federation of Musicians and their members who embraced this program and have made it so special."

These performances have been coordinated by the union locals of the American Federation of Musicians and over 10,000 payments have been made to their members for these important concerts. Attendance at these intimate, admission-free events have averaged approximately 50 people, yielding a total audience of over 375,000 seniors.

The MPTF has supported senior events throughout its 75-year history. However, the MusicianFest initiative established a focus on the benefits of live music entertainment for this audience. This past year featured 1,462 performances, the highest annual number in the program's history. Even with the interruption of the Covid pandemic, with many seniors forced into isolation to protect their health, MusicianFest performances continued via live stream, and in some cases were presented outside these facilities, with audiences watching from their windows.

In 2019, the recording industry's Music Performance Trust Fund produced a documentary highlighting the power of music to bring joy and connection to older adults through their MusicianFest program. To watch and share the documentary click here: MusicianFest: Never Too Old.

The MPTF also offers grants for music education, community events, and scholarships among its continued work.

"Ten years of collaboration and growth! I look forward every year to supporting events like these - they are intimate, inspiring and age-friendly," noted Ramos. "Music can help older adults feel connected to others, get them up and moving, help improve their mood and energy levels, even maintain or improve their cognitive functioning. Music really may be the best medicine," she said.

About the MPTF: The recording industry's Music Performance Trust Fund is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit public service organization whose mission is to support admission-free, live events performed by professional musicians throughout the United States and Canada. The MPTF was established more than 75 years ago by recording companies including Sony Music, Universal Music Group, and Warner Music Group. Visit www.musicpf.org or contact Natilyn Hepburn-Beaty, Manager of Marketing Services, nhepburnbeaty@musicpf.org.

