17.09.2024 16:02 Uhr
Liberty Tax and Tax Protection Plus Announce Strategic Partnership to Elevate Tax Services Starting in 2025

HURST, TEXAS / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2024 / Liberty Tax and Tax Protection Plus, a premier provider of tax-related protection services, are thrilled to announce a partnership to provide Tax Protection Plus's innovative tax protection solutions to Liberty Tax clients.

The strategic alliance between Liberty Tax and Tax Protection Plus will offer an unparalleled suite of services designed to ensure maximum accuracy, security, and peace of mind during tax season. By offering access to enhanced support and coverage against potential tax-related issues, Liberty Tax is continuing its mission to be regarded as the best choice for professional tax services.

Key Benefits of the Partnership Include:

  • Enhanced Security and Protection: Clients will benefit from plans that cover audit assistance, identity theft protection, and resolution services, ensuring they are safeguarded against any unexpected challenges.

  • Streamlined Service: A seamless experience for clients, combining expert tax preparation with top-notch protection solutions under one roof.

  • Expert Guidance and Support: Clients will have access to seasoned tax professionals and protection experts dedicated to providing exceptional service and support throughout the tax preparation process.

  • Innovative Solutions: The partnership will leverage cutting-edge technology to enhance the overall client experience and tax preparation service.

"We are excited to partner with Tax Protection Plus to bring our clients an elevated level of service," said Scott Terrell, CEO, Liberty Tax. "This collaboration marks a pivotal advancement in how we support our clients, ensuring they receive expert tax preparation alongside robust, comprehensive protection."

Tax Protection Plus CEO, Matt Lievens, added, "Our partnership with Liberty Tax is a natural fit, combining our strengths to offer a superior tax service experience. We are committed to providing clients with the best protection solutions available, and this alliance will enable us to reach even more individuals and businesses in need of our services."

The Liberty Tax and Tax Protection Plus partnership is set to start in January 2025 within Liberty Tax's U.S. locations, providing clients with an unmatched combination of expertise, protection, and convenience.

For more information about the partnership and the services offered, please visit www.libertytax.com/ and www.taxprotectionplus.com/

About Liberty Tax
Since 1997, Liberty Tax has helped millions of tax filers. Liberty Tax has 2,200+ retail branches and 12,000+ tax professionals across the United States and Canada. The Liberty Tax mission is to be trusted locally and respected nationally as the best choice for professional tax services.

Contact Information

Marketing Team
Marketing Manager
marketing.support@libtax.com
866.871.1040

SOURCE: Liberty Tax

View the original press release on newswire.com.

