ArrowStream and Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux Renew Winning Partnership for Supply Chain Efficiency

Louisiana-inspired Restaurant Chain Extends Partnership with Leader in Supply Chain Management Software for the Foodservice Industry

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2024 / ArrowStream, Inc. ("ArrowStream"), the leader in supply chain management technology for the foodservice industry, is excited to announce the renewal of its partnership with Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux ("Walk-On's"), a valued customer since 2021. ArrowStream will continue to provide exceptional service and value among its network of over 1,300 distribution locations, 11,000 manufacturers, and 300 leading brands across 105,000 restaurant locations.









Walk-On's, known for its delicious food and vibrant atmosphere, has relied on ArrowStream's innovative solutions to streamline their supply chain operations for over three years. ArrowStream's collaborative supply chain software has enabled Walk-On's to increase their productivity and profitability across their 75+ locations.

Daniel Cain, Supply Chain Manager at Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, expressed his appreciation for ArrowStream's support: "ArrowStream has been a game-changer for our supply chain management, allowing us to focus on what we do best-providing an exceptional experience for our guests. The ArrowStream team has been crucial in fulfilling our company goals as they continually go above and beyond. ArrowStream has empowered us to make stronger purchasing decisions, improve pricing accuracy, safeguard our supply chain, and maintain high-quality standards."

Walk-On's utilizes ArrowStream Central's robust dashboards, tailored reports, and precise analytics to gain valuable insights that drive strategic decisions. These tools allow their team to pinpoint areas for enhancement, ensuring they stay ahead in optimizing operations and identifying opportunities for supply chain improvement.

"Walk-On's has been an amazing customer to work with," said Michelle Clark, Sr. Director of Account Management at ArrowStream. "Their proactive approach to using our solutions has contributed significantly to their operational efficiency. They leverage ArrowStream Central for inventory and contract visibility, which allows them to communicate and collaborate with vendors through detailed workflows. We're excited to keep supporting them in bringing excellent service and food to their loyal customers."

ArrowStream provides cutting-edge supply chain software solutions that address the dynamic needs of the foodservice industry. This is the reason that businesses like Auntie Anne's, Cafe Rio, and FAT Brands employ ArrowStream to drive supply chain efficiency and growth.

Get in touch with an ArrowStream supply chain expert for a free consultation to find out how ArrowStream can assist your team in achieving total supply chain control.

About ArrowStream

ArrowStream, a Buyers Edge company, is the leading foodservice cloud platform for supply chain intelligence, with over 1,300 distribution locations, 11,000 manufacturers, and 300 leading brands across 105,000 restaurant locations tightly integrated into a single global network of applications and industry data. ArrowStream provides unparalleled levels of transparency, control, and actionable insight to mitigate risks, streamline operations, protect the brand, and optimize profitability. Find out more at www.arrowstream.com.

