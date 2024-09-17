Castle Connolly Releases 2024 Castle Connolly Top Hispanic & Latino Doctors

2024 list recognizes 336 leading Hispanic and Latino doctors in the nation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2024 / Castle Connolly today announced the release of the Castle Connolly 2024 Top Hispanic & Latino Doctors, recognizing 336 outstanding physicians from Hispanic and Latino communities. This year's list reflects a 44% increase in recognized doctors compared to the 2023 list and represents 73 specialties across 35 states.





Castle Connolly 2024 Top Hispanic & Latino Doctors





This distinction is part of Castle Connolly's Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI) initiative, designed to honor top clinicians and enable patients to find Castle Connolly Top Doctors who have shared backgrounds and experiences. As part of this initiative, Castle Connolly surveyed its current Top Doctors (top 7% of physicians in the U.S., all nominated by peers), to request that they share information about their race/ethnicity, gender and sexual identity.

"If we look at the growth of the Latino population, we can see that by 2050, almost one in three people in the United States will be Latino," says Dr. Diana E. Ramos, California Surgeon General and board-certified obstetrician/gynecologist. "In 2022, the Pew Research Center reported that 44 percent of Hispanic adults point to communication problems arising from language or cultural differences, and 40 percent point to preexisting health conditions, as a major reason why Hispanic people generally have worse health outcomes."

"Addressing the ongoing care gap in Hispanic communities is crucial, and recognizing physicians who work to bridge that gap plays a vital role in this effort. As we consider the significance of bilingual physicians, it's important to recognize that it's not just about language - it's about understanding the cultural nuances of the communities we serve," says Dr. Diana E. Ramos. "In California, where 40 percent of the population is Latino, the lack of Spanish-speaking physicians who also grasp cultural diversity is a pressing issue. Effective healthcare goes beyond translation - it requires a deep cultural competency."

For the Top Hispanic & Latino Doctor list, Castle Connolly has partnered for the second year in a row with National Latino Physician Day, to highlight the underrepresentation of Latino physicians and encourage the next generation of Latino students to pursue careers in medicine.

"National Latino Physician Day serves four key purposes," says Dr. Michael Galvez, co-creator of the day. "First, it creates awareness of the crisis that only 6% of physicians are Latino, which is not enough to serve our Latino populations. Second, it celebrates Latino physicians who are dedicating their careers to their communities. Third, it encourages the next generation to join us. Lastly, it highlights the ethical responsibility that institutions, including hospital systems and medical schools, have in increasing Latino physician representation for the Latino population."

"By providing the Castle Connolly Top Hispanic & Latino Doctors list, we aim to not only highlight these exceptional physicians but also to address the critical need for greater representation in healthcare," says Steve Leibforth, Managing Director, Castle Connolly. "Connecting patients with providers who share their language and cultural background is essential in breaking down barriers to care and improving health outcomes."

All Castle Connolly Top Hispanic & Latino Doctors are nominated by their peers, after which the Castle Connolly research team evaluates each nominee using selective criteria to determine who makes the list, including professional qualifications, education, hospital and faculty appointments, research leadership, professional reputation, disciplinary history, interpersonal skills and outcomes data.

In addition to the Top Hispanic & Latino Doctors list, Castle Connolly's 2024 distinctions include:

Top Black Doctors

Exceptional Women in Medicine

Top AAPI Doctors

Top LGBTQ+ Doctors

About Castle Connolly

With over 30 years of experience researching, reviewing and selecting Top Doctors, Castle Connolly is a highly trusted and credible source. A study published in the Journal of Medical Research found that across several specialties, evidence indicates that Castle Connolly's peer-reviewed directory is methodologically more reliable than sites that just relied on patient reviews when it came to identifying quality care. Our mission is to help people find the best healthcare by connecting patients with best-in-class healthcare providers. For more information, visit https://www.castleconnolly.com.

About Everyday Health Group

The Everyday Health Group is a recognized leader in patient and provider education, attracting an engaged audience of over 81 million health consumers and over 890,000 U.S. practicing physicians and clinicians to its premier health and wellness digital properties. Our mission is to drive better clinical and health outcomes through decision-making informed by highly relevant information, data and analytics. We empower healthcare providers and consumers with trusted content and services delivered through the Everyday Health Group's world-class brands. Everyday Health Group is a division of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD).

Contact Information

Caroline Baron

Senior Director

publicrelations@castleconnolly.com

(212) 367-8400

SOURCE: Castle Connolly

View the original press release on newswire.com.