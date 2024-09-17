911inform Achieves Federal SAFETY Act Designation for Emergency Management Platform

Department of Homeland Security certification recognizes the emergency management technology's ability to prevent, detect, or deter acts of terrorism.

911inform, a leader in comprehensive emergency response solutions, proudly announces that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has officially designated its innovative emergency management platform as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology (QATT) under the Support Anti-Terrorism by Fostering Effective Technologies (SAFETY) Act.

This prestigious designation recognizes 911inform's critical role in enhancing public safety and its ability to prevent, detect, and deter acts of terrorism. Technologies awarded the SAFETY Act Designation undergo a thorough assessment process, including independent system performance testing, real-world operational effectiveness evaluations, and a detailed review of quality control procedures. Verified user feedback is also reviewed to ensure the technology meets the highest standards of safety and effectiveness.

"We are honored to receive the SAFETY Act designation, solidifying 911inform's reputation as a leader in emergency management technology," said Ivo Allen, Founder and CEO of 911inform. "This recognition underscores our commitment to developing technology that improves emergency response and mitigates the risk of school-related violence. It further proves 911inform is a trusted partner for government agencies, schools, and private organizations nationwide."

911inform's cloud-based platform provides advanced capabilities like 9-1-1 call location discovery, situational awareness, and event management. It is designed to support school staff, first responders, and emergency personnel in managing and responding to a range of crises-from everyday emergencies to large-scale events. Key features include precise caller location identification, instant notifications, detailed floor plans, and connected building, door, and camera controls.

The SAFETY Act, established under the Homeland Security Act of 2002, encourages the advancement and use of effective anti-terrorism technologies by providing support and liability protections for companies that develop and commercialize these innovations. The designation is valid through September 2029.

911inform's technology is utilized in all 50 states and over 12,000 buildings and schools, delivering immediate response to emergencies with its all-encompassing toolkit. The platform has been shown to reduce a school's average complete lockdown time from 20 minutes to just 50 seconds and has saved seven lives. The platform is available to a range of institutions, including schools, universities, public organizations, and businesses across various industries.

About 911inform

911inform is the only all-encompassing platform designed to enhance emergency response by managing communication and connected-building controls. Offering full situational awareness and real-time communication through a single platform, 911inform ensures that emergency response teams can act swiftly and effectively in critical situations, ultimately saving lives.

