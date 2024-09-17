Vault Technologies: Tech Fairy Godmother Launches Revolutionary Software Training Program for Young Women in Jamaica

Deadline to Apply is October 25, 2024

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2024 / In an exciting leap towards greater diversity in technology, VAULT Technologies proudly announces the launch of the VAULT Scholars Software Developer Training Program. This transformative initiative, led by Tiffany Tate, dubbed the "Tech Fairy Godmother," and the mastermind behind the acclaimed PrepMod platform, aims to empower young women in Jamaica, ages 17 to 23, to embark on rewarding careers in software development. Applications are open now through October 25, 2024.

This groundbreaking program offers a fully-funded, nine-month course designed to equip aspiring female developers with entry-level skills, requiring no prior experience. Each participant will receive a loaned computer, a monthly stipend, and the flexibility to study online from home, making it easier to balance other responsibilities while pursuing a career in tech.

Building on the success of a similar program in Ghana, which has been widely praised by its participants, VAULT Technologies is now bringing this opportunity to Jamaica. One participant from Ghana shared, "The program has been a game-changer for me. It opened doors I never thought possible and gave me the confidence to pursue a career in tech. I'm excited to see other young people get the same chance."

In the tech industry, where women make up only 25% of the workforce and just 11% hold executive roles, the VAULT Scholars program is a crucial step in addressing the gender imbalance. The challenges of limited female mentors, unequal opportunities, and outdated perceptions of technology as a male-dominated field are being tackled head-on by this initiative. Tiffany Tate, a trailblazer in public health and the driving force behind PrepMod, emphasizes the importance of removing barriers to entry for women and people of color in tech.

"We are deeply committed to the communities we serve," said Tate, CEO of VAULT Technologies. "This program is not just about teaching tech skills; it's about breaking down the barriers that prevent women and people of color from entering and thriving in this industry. By providing the tools and opportunities needed to succeed, we hope to inspire a new generation of tech leaders in Jamaica."

Applications are open until October 25, 2024. Selected participants will be announced in December and the program will commence on February 1, 2025, running through November 2025. A similar program targeting young men and women is planned for 2025.

For more information about VAULT Scholars or to apply, visit https://www.vaulttechinc.com/devscholars.

About VAULT Technologies:

Founded by Tiffany Tate, a leading figure in public health innovation, VAULT Technologies is dedicated to transforming healthcare and public health services through cutting-edge technology solutions. As the visionary behind PrepMod, the pioneering mass vaccination software used during the COVID-19 pandemic, Tiffany Tate played a crucial role in administering vaccines in over 40 states. VAULT Technologies remains committed to creating agile and impactful tech solutions that benefit communities, organizations, and individuals. The Vault Scholars initiative embodies VAULT Technologies' mission to empower individuals and communities by providing accessible tech education and opportunities.

About Tiffany Tate:

Tiffany Tate is a renowned public health technologist and the driving force behind PrepMod, a revolutionary software that enhanced mass vaccination efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, reaching over 40 states. As the founder of VAULT Technologies, she continues to spearhead innovation in healthcare, addressing systemic health challenges and promoting diversity in the tech industry. Her work has been featured in prominent publications such as The New York Times and Success Magazine. Tate is dedicated to creating solutions that expand healthcare access and empower underrepresented groups in technology.

Contact Information

Janie Mackenzie

Vice President of Public Relations

janie@ascendantgroupbranding.com

856.969.4992

SOURCE: Vault Technologies

View the original press release on newswire.com.