17.09.2024 16:02 Uhr
CREMER North America Celebrates 25 Years of Growth and Excellence in Cincinnati

Marking a Quarter-Century of Innovation and Success: CREMER North America Reflects on 25 Years of Industry Leadership

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2024 / CREMER North America proudly celebrates 25 years of operations in Cincinnati, marking its enduring commitment to specialized solutions and superior products in oleochemicals and contract manufacturing.

CREMER Celebrates 25 years in North America

CREMER Celebrates 25 years in North America

Established in 1999 as an extension of CREMER Holding Company in Hamburg, Germany, the company has grown into a leading oleochemical supplier. In 2014, a major expansion introduced comprehensive contract manufacturing solutions and expanded warehousing capabilities to the Cincinnati campus. This growth solidified CREMER North America's role across industries including Personal Care, Cosmetics, Flavors & Fragrances, Agriculture, Pet Food, and more. The acquisition of Volunteer Pastilles in January 2023 further expanded its North American footprint with facilities in Dayton, Tennessee, and Lake Charles, Louisiana.

"Celebrating 25 years, we reflect on our remarkable growth, driven by our outstanding team. Their dedication and collaboration have been crucial to our success and progress," said Ian Van Handel, CEO of CREMER North America. The company's core values of long-term relationships, passion for excellence, honesty, multicultural understanding, strong citizenship, and teamwork have fueled its growth and set new benchmarks in quality, efficiency, and sustainability.

For more information about CREMER North America, visit cremerna.com. CREMER North America is a subsidiary of CREMER Holding Company. Learn more about CREMER Holding Company at cremer.de.

About CREMER North America: Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, CREMER North America is a leading provider of specialized solutions in oleochemicals and contract manufacturing.

Contact Information

Laura Mann
Marketing & Communications Specialist
lmann@cremerna.com
513-557-4235

SOURCE: CREMER North America

