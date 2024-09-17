El Pollo Loco Taps ArrowStream to Fuel Supply Chain Innovation and Growth

Famous Fire-grilled Chicken Restaurant Chain Partners with Leading Foodservice Cloud Platform for Supply Chain Intelligence

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2024 / ArrowStream, Inc. ("ArrowStream"), the leading foodservice cloud platform for supply chain intelligence, is pleased to announce its newest partnership with El Pollo Loco, a famous fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain with 495 locations across the United States. ArrowStream will help modernize El Pollo Loco's supply chain operations, allowing the company to focus on strategic growth and innovation.









With plans for continued unit expansion, El Pollo Loco recognized the need for a robust supply chain solution to manage the complexities of scaling operations across both corporate and franchise locations. By leveraging ArrowStream's advanced software solutions, El Pollo Loco will now have the ability to optimize their supply chain management, streamline processes, and improve spending efficiency.

"Having previously benefited from ArrowStream's capabilities, I understood the advantages their software offers for navigating a complex supply chain," remarked Jeff Burrus, Vice President of Supply Chain at El Pollo Loco. "Upon joining El Pollo Loco, it became evident that integrating ArrowStream was essential to not just meet but anticipate the needs arising from our expansion. ArrowStream seamlessly augments our dedicated team, enabling us to enhance the effectiveness and agility of our supply chain operations."

ArrowStream's technology platform provides visibility, control, and automation across the supply chain, allowing El Pollo Loco to move beyond reliance on spreadsheets and distributor data. The system will empower their supply chain team to make data-driven decisions that drive productivity and profitability.

Marc Larson, Vice President of Sales at ArrowStream, expressed his pride in welcoming El Pollo Loco to the ArrowStream network. "We are thrilled to partner with El Pollo Loco, a brand with a rich history and a bright future. Their story is one we've seen before-a talented supply chain team relying heavily on manual processes. With ArrowStream, we will supercharge their supply chain operations, enabling them to enhance efficiency and impact their bottom line. We're excited to be part of their journey as they continue to grow and succeed."

This partnership marks another milestone for ArrowStream as it continues to expand its network of forward-thinking restaurant chains, paving the way for sustained growth and innovation in a competitive restaurant industry. This is the reason that businesses like IPC Subway, Denny's, Sbarro, and others use ArrowStream to streamline operations, reduce costs, and enhance the overall customer experience.

About ArrowStream

ArrowStream is the leading foodservice cloud platform for supply chain intelligence, with over 1,300 distribution locations, 9,000 manufacturers, and 300 leading brands across 120,000 restaurant locations tightly integrated into a single global network of applications and industry data. ArrowStream provides unparalleled levels of transparency, control, and actionable insight to mitigate risks, streamline operations, protect the brand, and optimize profitability. www.arrowstream.com

