Upfield Group B.V., global branded food champion, announces today that it has changed its name to Flora Food Group B.V. The name change is a substantial step in the company's evolution and follows a performance-driven transformation on multiple levels across the entire company.

The new name reflects Flora Food Group's evolved purpose of delivering the next generation of delicious, natural, and nutritious food that is more affordable and more sustainable than its dairy equivalents. Capitalizing on four global megatrends (population growth, demand for dairy-alternative solutions, animal welfare concerns, and environmental regulations), Flora Food Group leads the change with products that address these trends across four growing categories butter and spreads, creams, liquids, and cheese offering consumers a compelling choice.

Leveraging its 150+ years of heritage and in-depth R&D expertise, Flora Food Group will seek to drive further conversion in butter, creams, liquids, and cheese, offering exciting growth opportunities for its iconic brands, local brands and professional business.

David Haines, Group CEO of Flora Food Group, commented: "The name change to Flora Food Group is an exciting and logical step in the large-scale transformation we have delivered. We have fully reinvented our company. The new name better reflects who we are, with Flora being one of our longest-standing and most popular brands loved by millions of families and professionals around the world. This name also evokes the company's rich heritage and broad portfolio. It conveys our great passion to make delicious, natural, and nutritious food, helping to nourish hundreds of millions of families every day."

The name change will take effect immediately at the Dutch corporate level, with a phased approach across Flora Food Group's global markets in the months ahead. Visit www.florafoodgroup.com for more information.

About Flora Food Group:

Global branded food champion Flora Food Group offers the next generation of delicious, natural, nutritious food. Our products are more affordable and more sustainable than their dairy equivalents. We offer consumers a compelling choice in four growing categories: butters and spreads, creams, liquids, and cheeses. We hold leadership positions in many of the 100 countries we operate in, with iconic brands including Flora, Becel+ProActiv, BlueBand, Country Crock, I Can't Believe It's Not Butter, Rama, and Violife, together with our local brands and Professional business. We have 150+ years of heritage, deep R&D expertise and a relentless commitment to delivering delicious, nutritious food. We own 14 manufacturing sites across five continents. Flora Food Group is headquartered in Amsterdam (Netherlands) and employs ~4,800 people; the company reported net sales of EUR 3.3 billion in 2023, making it the global leader in plant-based food.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to Flora Food Group's future (financial) performance and position. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections of Flora Food Group and information currently available to the company. Flora Food Group cautions readers that such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and therefore it should be understood that many factors can cause actual performance and position to differ materially from these statements. Flora Food Group has no obligation to update the statements contained in this press release, unless required by law. The English language version of the press release is leading.

