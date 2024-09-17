U.S. traffic data indicates that Black Friday will again see higher in-store traffic than any other day during the holiday rush

Sensormatic Solutions, the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), today released its predictions for the top busiest shopping days of the 2024 holiday season in the United States as well as around the world. The predicted top spots for the United States will be Black Friday (Nov. 29), Super Saturday (Dec. 21) and the Monday before Christmas (Dec. 23). Each year, Sensormatic Solutions retail traffic consulting and analytics group forecasts the global top busiest shopping days, leveraging historical holiday traffic data from its ShopperTrak Analytics solution.

"The period from Black Friday through the New Year is critical for retailers, and each year presents unique opportunities to optimize strategies and delight in-store shoppers," said Tony D'Onofrio, president at Sensormatic Solutions. "When the season wraps, 'success' is not just about increased sales; it's about building brand loyalty, attracting new customers and setting the tone for the coming year. Our traffic predictions provide a valuable roadmap for the season, and the ability to adapt and respond to holiday shopping trends can be the difference between a good year and a great one for retailers."

In the United States, the top 10 busiest shopping days account for approximately 30 to 40% of all holiday retail traffic. Sensormatic Solutions predicts U.S. in-store traffic will be relatively flat, down no more than -3% year-over-year. To date, traffic has been down -2.6% on average compared to 2023.

"Reviewing historical traffic insights data is crucial for retailers to best strategize staffing, stock and promotions during peak days of the 2024 holiday season," said Grant Gustafson, head of retail consulting and analytics at Sensormatic Solutions, whose team predicts the season's top busiest days. "Physical stores will play a critical role once again this holiday season, providing inspiration and convenience. While we don't see signs of significant risk to the anticipated flat traffic, we expect the compressed holiday season to have an impact on total shopping visits, as consumers will have fewer opportunities to shop. By leveraging traffic data, retailers can tailor their offerings and create memorable experiences that meet their shoppers' expectations, such as personalized promotions and optimized store layouts."

Based on Sensormatic Solutions traffic data, the organization predicts that the 10 busiest shopping days in the U.S. will be:

Friday, Nov. 29 Black Friday Saturday, Dec. 21 Super Saturday Monday, Dec. 23 Monday Before Christmas Sunday, Dec. 22 Sunday before Christmas Saturday, Dec. 14 Second Saturday before Christmas Saturday, Nov. 30 Saturday after Black Friday Thursday, Dec. 26 Boxing Day Saturday, Dec. 7 Third Saturday before Christmas Saturday, Dec. 28 Saturday after Christmas Friday, Dec. 20 Friday before Christmas

The predicted top busiest shopping days globally include:

Australia 1. Thursday, Dec. 26 Boxing Day 2. Monday, Dec. 23 Monday before Christmas 3. Saturday, Dec. 21 Super Saturday 4. Sunday, Dec. 22 Sunday before Christmas 5. Friday, Dec. 27 Friday after Christmas Brazil 1. Friday, Nov. 29 Black Friday 2. Monday, Dec. 23 Monday before Christmas 3. Saturday, Nov. 30 Saturday after Black Friday 4. Sunday, Dec. 22 Sunday before Christmas 5. Saturday, Dec. 14 Second Saturday before Christmas Canada 1. Thursday, Dec. 26 Boxing Day 2. Friday, Nov. 29 Black Friday 3. Saturday, Nov. 30 Saturday after Black Friday 4. Saturday, Dec. 21 Super Saturday 5. Monday, Dec. 23 Monday before Christmas China 1. Wednesday, Jan. 1 New Year's Day 2. Saturday, Nov. 9 Early November Saturday 3. Sunday, Nov. 10 Early November Sunday 4. Saturday, Jan. 25 Late January Saturday 5. Sunday, January 19 Mid-January Sunday Colombia 1. Sunday, Dec. 22 Sunday before Christmas 2. Monday, Dec. 23 Monday before Christmas 3. Saturday, Dec. 21 Super Saturday 4. Friday, Nov. 29 Black Friday 5. Saturday, Dec. 14 Second Saturday before Christmas Costa Rica 1. Friday, Nov. 29 Black Friday 2. Sunday, Dec. 22 Sunday before Christmas 3. Monday, Dec. 23 Monday before Christmas 4. Saturday, Dec. 21 Super Saturday 5. Saturday, Dec. 14 Second Saturday before Christmas France 1. Saturday, Jan. 11 First Saturday of les soldes d'hiver 2. Saturday, Nov. 30 Saturday after Black Friday 3. Saturday, Dec. 21 Super Saturday 4. Saturday, Dec. 14 Second Saturday before Christmas 5. Saturday, Jan. 18 Second Saturday of les soldes d'hiver Germany 1. Saturday, Dec. 21 Super Saturday 2. Saturday, Dec. 14 Second Saturday before Christmas 3. Monday, Dec. 23 Monday before Christmas 4. Saturday, Dec. 7 Third Saturday before Christmas 5. Saturday, Nov. 30 Saturday after Black Friday Hong Kong 1. Saturday, Dec. 21 Super Saturday 2. Sunday, Dec. 22 Sunday before Christmas 3. Saturday, Dec. 14 Second Saturday before Christmas 4. Saturday, Dec. 7 Third Saturday before Christmas 5. Sunday, Dec. 15 Second Sunday before Christmas Italy 1. Sunday, Jan. 5 Sunday before Epiphany 2. Saturday, Jan. 4 Saturday before Epiphany 3. Monday, Jan. 6 Epiphany 4. Sunday, Jan. 12 Sunday after Epiphany 5. Sunday, Dec. 1 Sunday after Black Friday Mexico 1. Sunday, Nov. 17 Sunday of Buen Fin 2. Saturday, Nov. 16 Saturday of Buen Fin 3. Saturday, Dec. 21 Super Saturday 4. Monday, Nov. 18 Monday of Buen Fin 5. Monday, Dec. 23 Monday before Christmas New Zealand 1. Thursday, Dec. 26 Boxing Day 2. Monday, Dec. 23 Monday before Christmas 3. Saturday, Dec. 21 Super Saturday 4. Saturday, Nov. 30 Saturday after Black Friday 5. Sunday, Dec. 22 Sunday before Christmas Singapore 1. Wednesday, Dec. 25 Christmas Day 2. Saturday, Nov. 30 Saturday after Black Friday 3. Saturday, Dec. 21 Super Saturday 4. Saturday, Dec. 28 Saturday after Christmas 5. Saturday, Jan. 18 Late January Saturday South Africa 1. Friday, Nov. 29 Black Friday 2. Saturday, Nov. 30 Saturday after Black Friday 3. Saturday, Dec. 21 Super Saturday 4. Monday, Dec. 23 Monday before Christmas 5. Saturday, Dec. 14 Second Saturday before Christmas South Korea 1. Wednesday, Dec. 25 Christmas Day 2. Sunday, Nov. 3 Early November Sunday 3. Saturday, Nov. 2 Early November Saturday 4. Sunday, Dec. 22 Sunday before Christmas 5. Sunday, Dec. 8 Third Sunday before Christmas Spain 1. Saturday, Jan. 4 Saturday before Epiphany 2. Friday, Jan. 3 Friday before Epiphany 3. Thursday, Jan. 2 Thursday before Epiphany 4. Saturday, Dec. 21 Super Saturday 5. Saturday, Nov. 30 Saturday after Black Friday United Kingdom/Ireland 1. Saturday, Dec. 21 Super Saturday 2. Monday, Dec. 23 Monday before Christmas 3. Saturday, Dec. 14 Second Saturday before Christmas 4. Saturday, Dec. 7 Third Saturday before Christmas 5. Saturday, Nov. 30 Saturday after Black Friday

To learn about what shoppers are looking for this holiday season and how Sensormatic Solutions can support retailers' needs, read "Predictions and Preparations: Getting Ready for Holiday 2024's Busiest Days." For more Sensormatic Solutions holiday insights, use SensormaticHolidays to follow along on LinkedIn and X.

