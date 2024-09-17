CellTech Trailers: CellTech Trailer Wins 2024 the North American Trailer Dealers Association Innovation Showcase Award for Groundbreaking Service Trailer

Revolutionary Design Enhances Safety and Productivity for Industrial Users

WACO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2024 / CellTech Trailer, a leading manufacturer of high-strength, lightweight, galvanized all-steel trailers, is proud to announce that its latest innovation, the Service Trailer, has been awarded the 2024 NATDA Innovation Showcase Award. This prestigious accolade recognizes the CellTech Service Trailer's unique design with significant advancements in safety and productivity for industrial trailer users.

CellTech Service Trailer

CellTech Service Trailer showing integrated lockable storage lockers on the exterior and available roll-up door and ramp

The CellTech Service Trailer builds upon the company's renowned all-steel trailer platform, utilizing lightweight yet robust CellTech patented steel panels. What sets this Service Trailer apart is the addition of external storage compartment lockers, allowing users to store equipment in an organized and accessible manner. This innovative feature not only enhances the overall productivity of users but also significantly improves safety during transportation.

"In developing the Service Trailer, our primary focus was on addressing the critical issues of safety and efficiency in the industrial trailer market," said Doug Cox, owner and visionary of the Service Trailer design. "By enabling complete driving visibility around the trailer and providing organized storage solutions, we've created a product that not only reduces accidents and cargo damage but also streamlines the workflow and productivity for our customers. Winning the NATDA Innovation Showcase Award is a testament to our commitment for continual innovation and excellence in trailer design."

The Service Trailer addresses two major challenges faced by users of large, enclosed cargo trailers:

Productivity: Large, enclosed cargo trailers are typically filled with materials, equipment, and tools, leading to clutter and disorganization. This disarray can cause equipment damage, lost items, and significant time loss when searching for specific tools needed to complete a job. The CellTech Service Trailer features external lockers that allow users to organize all their tools, equipment, and materials efficiently. By compartmentalizing and labeling storage compartments, larger pieces of equipment and materials can be easily accessed, significantly increasing work productivity.

Safety: In the industrial market, enclosed cargo trailers are widely driven by both experienced and inexperienced drivers. Wider enclosed trailers often create blind spots, severely hindering the driver's vision and increasing the risk of accidents, trailer damage, property damage, and cargo damage. The CellTech Service Trailer ensures that drivers have complete visibility on both sides of the trailer, enhancing driver control and safety, and resulting in fewer accidents and less cargo damage.

Doug Cox added, "The Service Trailer represents a significant leap forward in trailer functionality. Our customers can now transport their cargo with greater peace of mind, knowing that their equipment is secure and easily accessible. This not only makes their operations safer but also more efficient, ultimately driving better business outcomes."

