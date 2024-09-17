Marion, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2024) - Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC Pink: INKW) is pleased to announce the Company's second year in a row selection to be a presenter at Walmart's 2024 Open Call event at Walmart's HQ in Bentonville, AR. For the second consecutive year, the Company received one of the few coveted Open Call invitations to present its new gallon sized bottling line to Walmart and Sam's Club representatives.

After receiving Walmart's coveted "Golden Ticket" for its BE WATER brand at last year's 2023 Open Call, Greene Concepts is now ready to introduce its expanded gallon jug production for large-scale distribution. The company is eager to present the all new gallon sized Be Water jugs of artesian spring water to both Walmart and Sam's Club merchant buyers.

The 2024 Open Call will be held at Walmart's corporate headquarters in Bentonville, AR, on September 24-25. Companies awarded a "Golden Ticket" gain the opportunity to have their products sold in Walmart stores. Additionally, Greene Concepts was selected to participate in the Mentoring Program to assist and mentor potential new vendors at this year's event (see: July 11, 2024 press release). Additionally, Walmart has selected and arranged to have BE WATER available throughout the event for the well over 1,000 attendees and several hundred Walmart associates that are expected to participate in Open Call 2024.

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We welcome this opportunity to present our expanding product line to both Walmart and Sam's Club merchant buyers. Our current sales in North and South Carolina have been strong, and Walmart's trust in us for a second year highlights our growing partnership. We are confident in Be Water's appeal to consumers and we are thrilled at this year's Open Call opportunities."

Mr. Greene continues, "In addition to BE WATER being available throughout the event for attendees, Greene Concepts will also have a prominently positioned tent and display area from which to interact and mentor attendees seeking to become new vendors. We are excited about both opportunities and thank Walmart for their incredible generosity. Stay tuned for more exciting developments."

For more details visit Walmart's Open Call Information Page.

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (http://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, BE WATER, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.





Image 1



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6717/223603_image_1.jpg





Image 2



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6717/223603_image_2.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/223603

SOURCE: Greene Concepts