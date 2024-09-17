Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
17.09.2024 16:26 Uhr
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Indiana Toll Road: ITRCC Announces Bridge Improvement Project in Rolling Prairie, IN

The Indiana Toll Road sets construction schedule for N 425 E/ Teeter Road bridge and ITR mile marker 56.3

ELKHART, IN / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2024 / ITR Concession Company LLC (ITRCC), the concessionaire and operator of the Indiana Toll Road (ITR), is announcing the temporary closure of the N 425 E and Teeter Road bridge in Rolling Prairie, IN for essential rehabilitation and maintenance work. The closure will begin September 23, 2024, and is expected to last until mid-November 2024, weather permitting. During this period, both the bridge and under passing road, Indiana Toll Road mile marker 56.3, will be impacted.

Traffic Impacts:

  • Full closure of the N 425 E and Teeter Road bridge during the project duration.

  • Intermittent lane closures between Indiana Toll Road mile marker 56.3 and the Rolling Prairie Travel Plazas.

  • Detour Route: North bound traffic down E700N to N500E to E800N (reversed for south bound traffic).

*Dates subject to change due to materials, equipment, or weather delays.

For more information on traffic impacts and project updates, please visit IndianaTollRoad.org.

About the Indiana Toll Road

Established in 2006, the ITR Concession Company LLC (ITRCC) responsibilities are detailed in the Concession and Lease Agreement with the Indiana Finance Authority, such as the construction, maintenance, repair, and operation of the 157-mile Indiana Toll Road. Headquartered in Elkhart, the Toll Road spans northern Indiana, linking Chicago with the Eastern Seaboard. Designated as part of Interstate 80/90, the Toll Road serves as a vital transportation link in the Midwest.

Contact Information

Yvette Leyva
Communications Specialist
yleyva@indianatollroad.org
5742614028

SOURCE: ITR Concession Company LLC

