Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 17.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Während Gold ein neues Allzeithoch erreicht und Zentralbanken Gold horten, könnte diese eine Aktie um 1.000 % steigen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1H5MK | ISIN: ID1000118201 | Ticker-Symbol: BYRA
Frankfurt
17.09.24
08:04 Uhr
0,290 Euro
-0,002
-0,68 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE/ASEAN 40
1-Jahres-Chart
BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA PERSERO TBK Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA PERSERO TBK 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2920,33218:05
PR Newswire
17.09.2024 16:36 Uhr
175 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk (BRI): BRI's Ultra Micro Holding Marks Three Years, Serving 176 Million Customers and 36.1 Million Borrowers

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (IDX: BBRI) celebrates the third anniversary of Ultra Micro Holding (UMi), which has made significant progress in promoting financial inclusion and economic empowerment in Indonesia. Established on September 13, 2021, UMi - comprising BRI, PT Pegadaian and PT Permodalan Nasional Madani (PNM) - has improved financial access for MSMEs, particularly in the ultra-micro segment. The ecosystem now serves more than 176 million depositors and 36.1 million borrowers, with financing exceeding IDR 622.3 trillion.

(Jakarta (09/17) - BRI's Ultra Micro Holding Marks Three Years, Serving 176 Million Customers and 36.1 Million Borrowers)

BRI President Director, Sunarso, said, "We express our sincere gratitude to President Joko Widodo, the Ministry of State-Owned Enterprises (BUMN), regulators, all our customers and the wider community who have been part of our journey. These three years are just the beginning of our long-term commitment to expanding financial inclusion and empowering ultra-micro entrepreneurs in Indonesia."

Separately, Indonesia's Minister of State-Owned Enterprises, Erick Thohir, highlighted the establishment of Ultra Micro Holding as a strategic move to unite BRI, Pegadaian and PNM to strengthen the competitiveness of MSMEs, saying, "With 65 million MSMEs contributing 61% of GDP and 97% of employment, their impact on the economy is significant." He reiterated Ultra Micro Holding's commitment to supporting ultra-micro and MSME businesses.

Key Achievements of Ultra Micro Holding in Three Years:

  1. Expanded Access to Financing: Reaching over 36.1 million borrowers, including 13.4 million from BRI, 15 million women from PNM, and 7.7 million Pegadaian customers.
  2. Enhanced Financial Inclusion: Serving 176 million deposit customers with total savings of IDR 313.9 trillion. The public also benefits from 15.2 million micro-insurance policies, 3.1 million gold savings customers, and 35.2 million BRImo app users.
  3. Synergy through 1,025 Senyum Co-Locations: Offering integrated services from BRI, Pegadaian, and PNM in one place, with 75,000 marketing personnel improving efficiency and expanding service reach.
  4. Community Empowerment Programs: Providing financial literacy, entrepreneurship training, and business support to millions of micro and ultra-micro businesses through initiatives including Link UMKM, BRI Menanam, and Mekaar Group Savings offer entrepreneurship, financial management, and digital marketing education to ultra-micro entrepreneurs. To date millions of micro and ultra-micro businesses have benefited, contributing to improved community economic well-being.

For more information about Bank BRI, please visit: https://www.bri.co.id/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2507551/Jakarta__09_17____BRI_s_Ultra_Micro_Holding_Marks_Three.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bris-ultra-micro-holding-marks-three-years-serving-176-million-customers-and-36-1-million-borrowers-302250461.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Drei potenzielle Vervielfacher aus Osteuropa

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport nehmen wir Sie mit auf eine Reise durch die dynamischen und oft unterbewerteten Aktienmärkte Osteuropas. Die Region erlebt ein beeindruckendes Wirtschaftswachstum, das weit über den Erwartungen vieler Analysten liegt. Während westliche Märkte gesättigt erscheinen, bieten osteuropäische Unternehmen einzigartige Investitionsmöglichkeiten zu attraktiven Bewertungen.

Profitieren Sie vom Wachstum Osteuropas!

In dieser Ausgabe stellen wir Ihnen drei Top-Aktien vor, die nicht nur durch solide Fundamentaldaten glänzen, sondern auch durch ein enormes Wachstumspotenzial in den kommenden Jahren. Erfahren Sie, warum diese Favoriten bereit sind, die Märkte zu erobern und wie Sie als Investor von dieser Entwicklung profitieren können.

Verpassen Sie nicht die Chance, Teil dieser aufstrebenden Wirtschaft zu sein. Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, bei welchen unentdeckten Perlen noch enormes Potenzial schlummert.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.