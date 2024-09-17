IMA® : IMA Names Todd Thornock as Academic Research Fellow

New role will align IMA's research goals with the global academic community

IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants), the association of accountants and financial professionals in business, announced today the appointment of Todd Thornock, Ph.D., CMA, CPA, as its first Academic Research Fellow. Thornock is the first individual to hold this position and will work on representing IMA's mission and vision to the global academic research community.

As IMA's Academic Research Fellow, Thornock will be responsible for working with the academic community and accounting and related associations, IMA staff, and IMA volunteers to guide IMA's academic research platform. This includes identifying and supporting research on topics of importance to the profession, supporting the development of IMA's Statements of Management Accounting, advocating for submissions from the academic community to IMA publications, and presenting research findings at academic conferences, seminars, and workshops.

"IMA has a rich history of serving accounting and finance professionals and academics with research on emerging topics as the profession continues to evolve," said Mike DePrisco, president and CEO at IMA. "I am happy to welcome Todd to IMA where he will serve the important role of spearheading IMA's academic research and ensuring that it is beneficial for our membership and the larger business community."

Thornock will continue to serve as an associate professor at the College of Business at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He holds a Ph.D. in accounting from the University of Texas at Austin, has published in many reputable peer-reviewed academic journals and articles, and earned many honors and awards including the IMA Lybrand Award Certificate of Merit in 2017, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Business Distinguished Teaching Award Nominee in 2022 and 2023, and the Journal of Management Accounting Research Outstanding Reviewer Award in 2023, among others.

"I am excited to take on this role for IMA. Having served as both an academic and practitioner, I understand the importance of having the most up-to-date information available to make critical decisions. Serving as IMA's Academic Research Fellow, I hope to facilitate growth of the profession's knowledge and insights," said Thornock.

An archive of IMA's research reports is available on IMA's website.

