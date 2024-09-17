Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 17.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Während Gold ein neues Allzeithoch erreicht und Zentralbanken Gold horten, könnte diese eine Aktie um 1.000 % steigen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
17.09.2024 16:38 Uhr
150 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

IMA® : IMA Names Todd Thornock as Academic Research Fellow

New role will align IMA's research goals with the global academic community

MONTVALE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2024 / IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants), the association of accountants and financial professionals in business, announced today the appointment of Todd Thornock, Ph.D., CMA, CPA, as its first Academic Research Fellow. Thornock is the first individual to hold this position and will work on representing IMA's mission and vision to the global academic research community.

As IMA's Academic Research Fellow, Thornock will be responsible for working with the academic community and accounting and related associations, IMA staff, and IMA volunteers to guide IMA's academic research platform. This includes identifying and supporting research on topics of importance to the profession, supporting the development of IMA's Statements of Management Accounting, advocating for submissions from the academic community to IMA publications, and presenting research findings at academic conferences, seminars, and workshops.

"IMA has a rich history of serving accounting and finance professionals and academics with research on emerging topics as the profession continues to evolve," said Mike DePrisco, president and CEO at IMA. "I am happy to welcome Todd to IMA where he will serve the important role of spearheading IMA's academic research and ensuring that it is beneficial for our membership and the larger business community."

Thornock will continue to serve as an associate professor at the College of Business at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He holds a Ph.D. in accounting from the University of Texas at Austin, has published in many reputable peer-reviewed academic journals and articles, and earned many honors and awards including the IMA Lybrand Award Certificate of Merit in 2017, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Business Distinguished Teaching Award Nominee in 2022 and 2023, and the Journal of Management Accounting Research Outstanding Reviewer Award in 2023, among others.

"I am excited to take on this role for IMA. Having served as both an academic and practitioner, I understand the importance of having the most up-to-date information available to make critical decisions. Serving as IMA's Academic Research Fellow, I hope to facilitate growth of the profession's knowledge and insights," said Thornock.

An archive of IMA's research reports is available on IMA's website.

About IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants)
IMA® is one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on advancing the management accounting profession. Globally, IMA supports the profession through research, the CMA® (Certified Management Accountant), CSCA® (Certified in Strategy and Competitive Analysis), and FMAA (Financial and Managerial Accounting Associate) certification programs, continuing education, networking, and advocacy of the highest ethical business practices. Twice named Professional Body of the Year by The Accountant/International Accounting Bulletin, IMA has a global network of about 140,000 members in 150 countries and 200+ professional and student chapters. Headquartered in Montvale, N.J., USA, IMA provides localized services through its six global regions: The Americas, China, Europe, Middle East/North Africa, India, and Asia Pacific. For more information about IMA, please visit www.imanet.org.

Giuseppe Barone, IMA
(201) 474-1681
giuseppe.barone@imanet.org

Brian Sherry, Stern Strategy Group
908-325-3860
ima@sternstrategy.com

SOURCE: IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants)



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Drei potenzielle Vervielfacher aus Osteuropa

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport nehmen wir Sie mit auf eine Reise durch die dynamischen und oft unterbewerteten Aktienmärkte Osteuropas. Die Region erlebt ein beeindruckendes Wirtschaftswachstum, das weit über den Erwartungen vieler Analysten liegt. Während westliche Märkte gesättigt erscheinen, bieten osteuropäische Unternehmen einzigartige Investitionsmöglichkeiten zu attraktiven Bewertungen.

Profitieren Sie vom Wachstum Osteuropas!

In dieser Ausgabe stellen wir Ihnen drei Top-Aktien vor, die nicht nur durch solide Fundamentaldaten glänzen, sondern auch durch ein enormes Wachstumspotenzial in den kommenden Jahren. Erfahren Sie, warum diese Favoriten bereit sind, die Märkte zu erobern und wie Sie als Investor von dieser Entwicklung profitieren können.

Verpassen Sie nicht die Chance, Teil dieser aufstrebenden Wirtschaft zu sein. Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, bei welchen unentdeckten Perlen noch enormes Potenzial schlummert.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.