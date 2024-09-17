Anzeige
Dienstag, 17.09.2024

ACCESSWIRE
17.09.2024 17:02 Uhr
Securing Homeownership: Petroff Amshen LLP Delivers Mortgage-Free Homes and Clears Mortgage Debt

The aftermath of foreclosure can be a stressful experience for many homeowners, as even after winning their cases, unresolved debt and title issues can cause concern about the future of their homes.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2024 / The aftermath of foreclosure can be a stressful experience for many homeowners, as even after winning their cases, unresolved debt and title issues can cause concern about the future of their homes. A leading New York-based law firm, Petroff Amshen LLP, spearheaded the fight for homeowners looking to protect their properties from banks and mortgage servicing companies. The firm has taken the charge in clearing lingering mortgages and securing their clients' properties, while helping them achieve long-term stability and peace of mind.

After a foreclosure case is dismissed, many homeowners are left to wonder what the next step is, as the bank or servicer still has a claim over the property since their mortgage debt remains. If six years or more have passed from the time the debt was accelerated, Petroff Amshen LLP steps in, filing legal actions to have the mortgage completely voided. This complex litigation process utilizes New York's Statute of Limitations on mortgage debt, which prevents creditors from enforcing the debt after it has expired.

Unresolved mortgage or title problems represent long-term dangers to homeowners, restricting their ability to sell, refinance, or transfer the property. Petroff Amshen LLP ensures that these lingering claims are eliminated, closing the door on future foreclosures, securing a clear title and providing homeowners with a fresh start and uncontested ownership of their property.

Petroff Amshen LLP helps remove the mortgage from the property's title and addresses any remaining legal or financial complications tied to the property. This allows homeowners to finally move forward with a fully protected home. They encourage individuals to reach out and explore how they can safeguard their property rights and provide long-term security. The team of attorneys at Petroff Amshen LLP are dedicated to protecting homeowners' rights. With over 100 years of combined experience and a deep understanding of New York's real estate laws, the firm is committed to resolving complex property issues and helping clients achieve peace of mind.

Contact Information

Gabriel Botero
Media Relations
media@petroffamshen.com
(718) 336-4200

SOURCE: Petroff Amshen LLP

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
