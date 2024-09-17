Bear Grill LLC: Barrett-Jackson Hosts Southwest Chef Showdown in Scottsdale This Fall | Phoenix New Times

Bear Grill outdoor appliance Sponsors the World Food Championships, (WFC), (Southwest Chef Showdown) Competition at the Barrett-Jackson Phoenix Show

Scottsdale, AZ - September , 2024 - www.Bear-Grill.com, the leading innovator in outdoor grilling and kitchen equipment, is proud to announce its official sponsorship of the World Food Championships (WFC) Southwest Chef Showdown competition at the prestigious Barrett-Jackson Phoenix show. This exciting event is set to take place during the Barrett-Jackson Fall Auction at WestWorld of Scottsdale from October 10-13, 2024.

The partnership marks a significant move for Bear-Grill.com as it aims to increase brand visibility and engage with outdoor cooking enthusiasts, BBQ lovers, and home decor aficionados on a grand stage. The Southwest Chef Showdown, renowned for bringing together top culinary talent from around the globe, is the perfect platform to showcase http:/bear-grill.com high-quality products and commitment to outdoor culinary excellence.

"Our sponsorship of the World Food Championships competition aligns perfectly with our mission to inspire and elevate the outdoor cooking experience," said William Curtis, CEO of Bear-Grill.com. "We are thrilled to be part of this iconic event, where we can connect with our core audience and introduce them to the latest innovations in grilling and outdoor kitchen design."

The Barrett-Jackson Fall Auction, a premier event in the automotive world, attracts a diverse and passionate crowd, making it an ideal venue for Bear-Grill.com to showcase its products and engage with potential customers. Attendees can expect to see live demonstrations of www.Bear-Grill.com's latest grills and outdoor kitchen setups, as well as interactive cooking sessions featuring top chefs competing in the World Food Championships competition.

Event Highlights:

World Food Championships, (WFC), (Southwest Chef Showdown): www.Bear-Grill.com sponsored event featuring top chefs and BBQ experts.

Live Product Demonstrations: Showcasing the latest in outdoor grills and kitchen innovations.

Interactive Cooking Sessions: Engage with professional chefs and discover new grilling techniques.

Exclusive Offers: Special discounts and promotions available to event attendees.

www.Bear-Grill.com sponsorship of the Southwest Chef Showdown competition is part of a broader strategy to position the brand as a leader in the outdoor living and grilling market. The company is also exploring additional partnerships and events to further its reach and impact in the industry.

For more information about Bear Grill outdoor cocking systems and its products, visit www.bear-grill.com .

About Bear-Grill.com:

Bear-Grill.com is a premier provider of outdoor grilling equipment, outdoor kitchen solutions, and accessories. With a focus on quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Bear-Grill.com has become a trusted name among BBQ enthusiasts and outdoor living professionals.

About World Food Championships

The World Food Championships (WFC) is the premier food sport competition globally. This multi-day, live culinary event features some of the world's best cooks competing for food, fame, and fortune in 12 categories: Bacon, Barbecue, Burger, Chef, Dessert, Live Fire, Noodle, Rice, Sandwich, Seafood, Soup and Vegetarian. Annually, thousands of cook teams vie for a Golden Ticket at official qualifiers to secure their place in the WFC. Since its inception in 2012, the event has seen participation from nearly 40 countries and every state in the U.S. The 2024 World Food Championships will be held from November 8-12 at the Indiana Farm Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion, located at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center in Indianapolis. For more information, visit worldfoodchampionships.com .

Contact Information

Jay McFadden

National Sales Director

jmcfadden@bear-grill.com

7757212606

