OysterLink, a career platform for the restaurant and hospitality industry, has released a list of the highest-paying positions in restaurants, gathered from industry data and user feedback.

Top-Paying Restaurant Jobs

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that the average yearly salary in full-service restaurants across the nation is $32,100 with some of the top-paying jobs reaching over $100,000 annually.

The list highlights the roles that offer the most attractive average compensation and career opportunities:

Sommelier: $73,000

Executive Chef: $64,000

Restaurant Manager: $51,000

Bartender: $48,000

Line Cook: $47,000

Pastry Chef: $47,900

Sous Chef: $45,000

Restaurant Server: $45,000

Host/Hostess: $43,000

Kitchen Manager: $58,000

"In 2023, the U.S. dining industry reached $997 billion in sales. By understanding today's trends and pay rates, job seekers can make informed decisions and fully benefit from this booming field, while hiring managers can easily assess market worth. At OysterLink, our goal is to empower candidates with the essential knowledge they need to thrive in their careers." - Adnana Pidro, Marketing Director of OysterLink.

About OysterLink

OysterLink is a job platform in the restaurant and hospitality industry. It features market trends and celebrity interviews to guide career growth. Currently, OysterLink attracts over 150,000 monthly visitors and is growing.

