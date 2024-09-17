Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
17.09.2024 17:10 Uhr
77 Leser
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: Preliminary result of Onni Bidco's voluntary recommended public cash tender offer for all the shares in Innofactor Plc; The Offeror has decided that it will waive the minimum acceptance condition

Preliminary result of Onni Bidco's voluntary recommended public cash tender
offer for all the shares in Innofactor Plc; The Offeror has decided that it
will waive the minimum acceptance condition 

Onni Bidco Oy     Stock Exchange Release     September 17, 2024 at
6:00 p.m. (EEST) 

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR
INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR
SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE TENDER OFFER WOULD BE
PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE SEE SECTION
ENTITLED "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" BELOW. 

Preliminary result of Onni Bidco's voluntary recommended public cash tender
offer for all the shares in Innofactor Plc; The Offeror has decided that it
will waive the minimum acceptance condition 

As announced on July 22, 2024, CapMan Growth Equity Fund III Ky, a fund managed
by CapMan Group affiliated companies, ("CapMan Growth"), Sami Ensio, the
founder, CEO and member of the Board of Directors of Innofactor Plc, through
the holding company Ensio Investment Group Oy controlled by him, and the
co-investor Osprey Capital Oy ("Osprey Capital") form a consortium (the
"Consortium") for the purposes of the voluntary recommended public cash tender
offer for all the issued and outstanding shares in Innofactor Plc ("Innofactor"
or the "Company") that are not held by Innofactor or its subsidiaries (the
"Shares") (the "Tender Offer"), made by Onni Bidco Oy (the "Offeror"), a
private limited liability company incorporated and existing under the laws of
Finland. The Offeror has on August 2, 2024, published the tender offer document
concerning the Tender Offer. The offer period for the Tender Offer commenced on
August 5, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. (Finnish time) and expired on September 16, 2024,
at 4:00 p.m. (Finnish time). As announced on September 11, 2024, the Offeror
has received all necessary regulatory approvals for the completion of the
Tender Offer. 

According to the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer, the completion of
the Tender Offer is still subject to, among other things, the fulfilment or
waiver by the Offeror of the condition that the Tender Offer has been validly
accepted with respect to Shares representing, together with any other Shares
otherwise acquired by the Offeror prior to or during the offer period, more
than 90 percent of the Shares and voting rights in the Company calculated on a
fully diluted basis and otherwise in accordance with Chapter 18 Section 1 of
the Finnish Companies Act (624/2006, as amended, the "Finnish Companies Act")
(the "Minimum Acceptance Condition"), allowing the Offeror to commence
compulsory redemption proceedings in accordance with the Finnish Companies Act. 

Based on the preliminary result of the Tender Offer, the 18,341,539 Shares
tendered (including the tenderable Shares held and controlled by Sami Ensio)
represent approximately 51.25 percent of the Shares and voting rights in
Innofactor, which together with the 10,699,427 Shares otherwise acquired by the
Offeror prior to or during the offer period, represent in aggregate
approximately 81.14 percent of the Shares and voting rights in Innofactor.
Based on the preliminary result of the Tender Offer, the Offeror has decided
that it will waive the Minimum Acceptance Condition and complete the Tender
Offer in accordance with its terms and conditions provided that all other
conditions to completion of the Tender Offer, as set forth in the terms and
conditions of the Tender Offer, have been fulfilled at the time of the
announcement of the final result or are waived. 

The Offeror will confirm and announce the final result of the Tender Offer on
or about September 19, 2024. Provided that all other conditions to completion
of the Tender Offer, as set forth in the terms and conditions of the Tender
Offer, continue to be fulfilled at such time or are waived, the Offeror will
complete the Tender Offer in accordance with its terms and conditions, and, in
order to provide those shareholders of Innofactor who have not yet accepted the
Tender Offer with a further possibility to accept the Tender Offer, intends to
commence a subsequent offer period in accordance with the terms and conditions
of the Tender Offer (the "Subsequent Offer Period"). The Subsequent Offer
Period would then commence as soon as practicable, on or about September 19,
2024, at 9:30 a.m. (Finnish time) and expire on or about October 3, 2024, at
4:00 p.m. (Finnish time). If the Tender Offer will be completed, the
commencement and expiry times of the Subsequent Offer Period will be confirmed
in the final result announcement. If the Tender Offer is completed, the offer
price for shareholders who have accepted the Tender Offer during the initial
offer period, is expected to be paid on or prior to October 10, 2024, to each
shareholder who has validly accepted, and not validly withdrawn, the Tender
Offer in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer. 

The Offeror has reserved the right to acquire Shares on or after the date of
this release in public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd ("Nasdaq Helsinki") or
otherwise to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations. 

Investor and Media enquiries:

Innofactor

Iida Suominen (Innofactor), ir@innofactor.com, +358 40 716 7173

Lasse Lautsuo (Innofactor), ir@innofactor.com, +358 50 480 1597

The Consortium

Antti Kummu, CapMan Growth

+358 50 432 4486

Media

press.contact@miltton.com

+358 45 788 51840

For further information, please visit the dedicated website at:
https://innofactor.tenderoffer.fi/en/pto/. 

Distribution:



NASDAQ Helsinki



Main media

ABOUT THE CONSORTIUM

CapMan Growth and Sami Ensio (through the holding company controlled by him)
together with Osprey Capital form the Consortium for the purposes of the Tender
Offer. As at the date of this release, the Offeror is indirectly owned by Onni
Topco Oy, a private limited liability company incorporated under the laws of
Finland. Onni Topco Oy was incorporated to be the holding company in the
acquisition structure and is currently owned by CapMan Growth. Following the
completion of the Tender Offer, CapMan Growth is expected to own approximately
52.4 percent, Ensio Investment Group Oy approximately 42.6 percent and Osprey
Capital approximately 5.0 percent of the shares in Onni Topco Oy. 

ABOUT INNOFACTOR

Innofactor is the leading promoter of the modern digital organization in the
Nordic countries for its approximately 1,000 customers in the commercial and
public sectors. Innofactor has the widest solution offering and leading
know-how in the Microsoft ecosystem in the Nordics. Innofactor's offering
includes planning services for business-critical IT solutions, project
deliveries, implementation support and maintenance services, as well as own
software and services. Innofactor employs nearly 600 experts in Finland,
Sweden, Denmark and Norway. Innofactor's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki
with the ticker symbol IFA1V. 

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

THIS RELEASE MAY NOT BE RELEASED OR OTHERWISE DISTRIBUTED, IN WHOLE OR IN PART,
DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW
ZEALAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE TENDER OFFER
WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. 

THIS RELEASE IS NOT A TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT AND AS SUCH DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN
OFFER OR INVITATION TO MAKE A SALES OFFER. IN PARTICULAR, THIS RELEASE IS NOT
AN OFFER TO SELL OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY ANY SECURITIES
DESCRIBED HEREIN, AND IS NOT AN EXTENSION OF THE TENDER OFFER, IN, AUSTRALIA,
CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR SOUTH AFRICA. INVESTORS SHALL ACCEPT
THE TENDER OFFER FOR THE SHARES ONLY ON THE BASIS OF THE INFORMATION PROVIDED
IN A TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT. OFFERS WILL NOT BE MADE DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN
ANY JURISDICTION WHERE EITHER AN OFFER OR PARTICIPATION THEREIN IS PROHIBITED
BY APPLICABLE LAW OR WHERE ANY TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT OR REGISTRATION OR OTHER
REQUIREMENTS WOULD APPLY IN ADDITION TO THOSE UNDERTAKEN IN FINLAND. 

THE TENDER OFFER IS NOT BEING MADE DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN ANY JURISDICTION
WHERE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW AND, WHEN PUBLISHED, THE TENDER OFFER
DOCUMENT AND RELATED ACCEPTANCE FORMS WILL NOT AND MAY NOT BE DISTRIBUTED,
FORWARDED OR TRANSMITTED INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE PROHIBITED BY
APPLICABLE LAWS OR REGULATIONS. IN PARTICULAR, THE TENDER OFFER IS NOT BEING
MADE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO, OR BY USE OF THE POSTAL SERVICE OF,
OR BY ANY MEANS OR INSTRUMENTALITY (INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, FACSIMILE
TRANSMISSION, TELEX, TELEPHONE OR THE INTERNET) OF INTERSTATE OR FOREIGN
COMMERCE OF, OR ANY FACILITIES OF A NATIONAL SECURITIES EXCHANGE OF, AUSTRALIA,
CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR SOUTH AFRICA. THE TENDER OFFER CANNOT
BE ACCEPTED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, BY ANY SUCH USE, MEANS OR INSTRUMENTALITY
OR FROM WITHIN, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR SOUTH
AFRICA AND ANY PURPORTED ACCEPTANCE OF THE TENDER OFFER RESULTING DIRECTLY OR
INDIRECTLY FROM A VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS WILL BE INVALID. 

THIS RELEASE HAS BEEN PREPARED IN COMPLIANCE WITH FINNISH LAW, THE RULES OF
NASDAQ HELSINKI AND THE HELSINKI TAKEOVER CODE AND THE INFORMATION DISCLOSED
MAY NOT BE THE SAME AS THAT WHICH WOULD HAVE BEEN DISCLOSED IF THIS RELEASE HAD
BEEN PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE LAWS OF JURISDICTIONS OUTSIDE OF FINLAND. 

Information for shareholders of Innofactor in the United States

Shareholders of Innofactor in the United States are advised that the Shares are
not listed on a U.S. securities exchange and that Innofactor is not subject to
the periodic reporting requirements of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of
1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and is not required to, and does not,
file any reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC")
thereunder. 

The Tender Offer will be made for the issued and outstanding shares of
Innofactor, which is domiciled in Finland, and is subject to Finnish disclosure
and procedural requirements. The Tender Offer is made in the United States
pursuant to Section 14(e) and Regulation 14E under the Exchange Act, subject to
the exemption provided under Rule 14d-1(c) under the Exchange Act, for a Tier I
tender offer, and otherwise in accordance with the disclosure and procedural
requirements of Finnish law, including with respect to the Tender Offer
timetable, settlement procedures, withdrawal, waiver of conditions and timing
of payments, which are different from those of the United States. In
particular, the financial information included in this stock exchange release
has been prepared in accordance with applicable accounting standards in
Finland, which may not be comparable to the financial statements or financial
information of U.S. companies. The Tender Offer is made to Innofactor's
shareholders resident in the United States on the same terms and conditions as
those made to all other shareholders of Innofactor to whom an offer is made.
Any informational documents, including this stock exchange release, are being
disseminated to U.S. shareholders on a basis comparable to the method that such
documents are provided to Innofactor's other shareholders. 

To the extent permissible under applicable law or regulations, the Offeror and
its affiliates or its brokers and its brokers' affiliates (acting as agents for
the Offeror or its affiliates, as applicable) may from time to time after the
date of this stock exchange release and during the pendency of the Tender
Offer, and other than pursuant to the Tender Offer, directly or indirectly
purchase or arrange to purchase Shares or any securities that are convertible
into, exchangeable for or exercisable for Shares. These purchases may occur
either in the open market at prevailing prices or in private transactions at
negotiated prices. To the extent information about such purchases or
arrangements to purchase is made public in Finland, such information will be
disclosed by means of a press release or other means reasonably calculated to
inform U.S. shareholders of Innofactor of such information. In addition, the
financial adviser to the Offeror may also engage in ordinary course trading
activities in securities of Innofactor, which may include purchases or
arrangements to purchase such securities. To the extent required in Finland,
any information about such purchases will be made public in Finland in the
manner required by Finnish law. 

Neither the SEC nor any U.S. state securities commission has approved or
disapproved the Tender Offer, passed upon the merits or fairness of the Tender
Offer, or passed any comment upon the adequacy, accuracy or completeness of the
disclosure in relation to the Tender Offer. Any representation to the contrary
is a criminal offence in the United States. 

The receipt of cash pursuant to the Tender Offer by a U.S. holder of Shares may
be a taxable transaction for U.S. federal income tax purposes and under
applicable U.S. state and local, as well as foreign and other, tax laws. Each
holder of Shares is urged to consult its independent professional advisers
immediately regarding the tax and other consequences of accepting the Tender
Offer. 

To the extent the Tender Offer is subject to U.S. securities laws, those laws
only apply to U.S. holders of Shares and will not give rise to claims on the
part of any other person. It may be difficult for Innofactor's shareholders to
enforce their rights and any claims they may have arising under the U.S.
federal securities laws, since the Offeror and Innofactor are located in
non-U.S. jurisdictions and some or all of their respective officers and
directors may be residents of non-U.S. jurisdictions. Innofactor shareholders
may not be able to sue the Offeror or Innofactor or their respective officers
or directors in a non-U.S. court for violations of the U.S. federal securities
laws. It may be difficult to compel the Offeror and Innofactor and their
respective affiliates to subject themselves to a U.S. court's judgment. 

Forward-looking statements

This release contains statements that, to the extent they are not historical
facts, constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements
include statements concerning plans, expectations, projections, objectives,
targets, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or performance,
capital expenditures, financing needs, plans or intentions relating to
acquisitions, competitive strengths and weaknesses, plans or goals relating to
financial position, future operations and development, business strategy and
the trends in the industries and the political and legal environment and other
information that is not historical information. In some instances, they can be
identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms
"believes", "intends", "may", "will" or "should" or, in each case, their
negative or variations on comparable terminology. By their very nature,
forward-looking statements involve inherent risks, uncertainties and
assumptions, both general and specific, and risks exist that the predictions,
forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be
achieved. Given these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, investors are
cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Any
forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as at the date of this
release. 

Disclaimer

Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ), which is authorised and supervised by the
Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Finansinspektionen), is acting through
its Finland Branch ("Carnegie"). The Finland branch is authorised by the
Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and subject to limited supervision by
the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority (Finanssivalvonta). Carnegie is
acting exclusively for the Offeror and no one else in connection with the
Tender Offer and the matters set out in this release. Neither Carnegie nor its
affiliates, nor their respective partners, directors, officers, employees or
agents are responsible to anyone other than the Offeror for providing the
protections afforded to clients of Carnegie, or for giving advice in connection
with the Tender Offer or any matter or arrangement referred to in this release. 

Advium Corporate Finance Ltd. is acting exclusively on behalf of Innofactor and
no one else in connection with the Tender Offer or other matters referred to in
this release, does not consider any other person (whether the recipient of this
release or not) as a client in connection to the Tender Offer, and is not
responsible to anyone other than Innofactor for providing protection or
providing advice in connection with the Tender Offer or any other transaction
or arrangement referred to in this release.
