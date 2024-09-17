Anzeige
PR Newswire
17.09.2024 17:12 Uhr
FACTBLOCK: Korea Blockchain Week 2024 Sets New Benchmarks with Record Attendance and Groundbreaking Web3 Innovations

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FACTBLOCK, the founder and organizer of Korea Blockchain Week (KBW), announced the successful conclusion of the seventh edition of KBW, setting new records with over 17,000 participants - an impressive 70% growth compared to last year.

Korea Blockchain Week 2024 - IMPACT Conference

As Asia's premier Web3 festival, KBW 2024 featured a stellar lineup of industry leaders at its flagship IMPACT conference, where over 300 speakers shared groundbreaking insights across the Web3 ecosystem. Over the course of the conference, attendees engaged in over 130 thought-provoking panel discussions, keynotes and fireside chats across four stages: Sui Stage, Movement Stage, Institutional Stage and Forbes Web3 Stage. In addition to the main conference, over 300 side-events took place across Seoul, offering further opportunities for networking, collaboration, and in-depth discussions on the future of blockchain technology.

Seon-ik Jeon, CEO of FACTBLOCK; Founder and Host of KBW said: We're incredibly proud of what we've accomplished at this year's Korea Blockchain Week. The overwhelmingly positive feedback highlights how the global Web3 community and innovators from Korea have come together to exchange ideas and push the boundaries of blockchain technology. My team worked incredibly hard to make this event a success, and I'm confident that we'll continue building on this momentum in the years to come. We look forward to welcoming more global visitors and driving meaningful collaboration for the future of Web3."

KBW2024: IMPACT was supported by Sui, Movement Labs, and BRV Capital Management as official conference partners, and BitGo and Hana Financial Group as official institutional partners. It also featured Aptos, Tron, Chiliz, DOP, Creditcoin, Sahara AI, Presto, TON, Bithumb and SK Telecom's ALEO as title sponsors, as well as Orbs, Ripple and Flare as gold sponsors.

Korea Blockchain Week is set to return in 2025, promising an even more engaging platform for industry leaders, Web3 innovators, entrepreneurs, and a vibrant community of blockchain enthusiasts. As Korea solidifies its role at the forefront of Web3 innovation, KBW will continue to be the bridge between the dynamic Korean market and the global blockchain stage, fostering deeper collaboration and groundbreaking developments.

About Korea Blockchain Week:

Founded by FACTBLOCK and co-hosted by Hashed, Korea Blockchain Week (KBW) is an annual global blockchain and web3 festival held in Seoul, South Korea, since 2018. It has been a gathering ground for the top global blockchain and web3 leaders and unifying diverse communities.

KBW curates multiple prestigious main events, including the flagship conference 'IMPACT.' This provides participants and attendees exclusive opportunities to exchange industry insights and indulge in an immersive blend of music, art, and culture, making KBW a unique and enriching experience for all involved.

https://koreablockchainweek.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2507691/KBW2024_Official_Photo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/korea-blockchain-week-2024-sets-new-benchmarks-with-record-attendance-and-groundbreaking-web3-innovations-302250513.html

